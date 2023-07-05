Taysom Hill continues to be a jack of all trades for the New Orleans Saints. The 32-year-old has played tons of roles over the years and 2023 looks to be more of the same.

Last year was Hill's most prolific season as a rusher, compiling 575 rushing yards on 6.0 yards per attempt — both career-highs — and seven touchdowns on the ground. He also tallied nine receptions for 77 yards and two touchdowns through the air. The Saints have given him a lot to deal with on top of quarterback duties and he has withstood it all.

Hill's unique role with the Saints has earned him some fascinating comparisons from teammates Derek Carr and Jamaal Williams, according to Katherine Terrell of ESPN.

“A guy like Taysom, who’s bigger than this stage, give the ball to him, and he’s faster than my truck,” Carr said, via ESPN. “He runs through and he runs over a couple of guys and he gets a first down. You watch it on tape and it happens over and over again.”

Taysom Hill will likely be used more in the passing game with Carr settling in and Williams joining Alvin Kamara in the backfield. Terrell notes that Hill has practiced often as a pass-catcher this offseason but Hill is unsure where most of his reps will come from. His versatility and his embrace of it to help the team make him valuable for the Saints.

Williams has some familiarity with Hill, as they played together for many years at BYU before making the leap to the NFL. The Saints' new running back called Hill a “big power back” before comparing his graceful yet forceful running to a specific animal. “You give him that little open lane, let him open up and run, he starts moving like a big, buff gazelle,” Williams said, via ESPN.

The Saints expect to be a more potent offense with the additions of Carr, Williams and Foster Moreau, who has dealt with Hodgkin's Lymphoma this offseason but is now in full remission. Having a guy like Hill to fill certain voids makes life easier for New Orleans and the many newcomers to the offense.