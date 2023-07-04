When Foster Moreau took a physical with the New Orleans Saints, doctors found Hodgkin's Lymphoma. His NFL career went on the back burner as Moreau focused on his health. However, the Saints still offered Moreau a contract, which he expected. With his latest batch of good news, Moreau is fully ready to show New Orleans why they made the right decision.

Moreau's Hodgkin's Lymphoma is in remission, the tight end announced. After a grueling battle, Moreau is poised to put his cancer behind him and get back to playing football.

“After a few tumultuous months, I've been blessed with the news that I am in full remission from Hodgkin Lymphoma!” Moreau wrote. “I'm so grateful to everyone who reached out to offer love and support. Our prayers were answered. From here on out I will continue to live my life as God intended.”

Moreau's visit to the Saints helped save his life. With the Hodkin's Lymphoma being detected early, Moreau's medical team was able to get to work to ensure he wins his battle against cancer. With that battle won, Moreau is now in the clear to fully rejoin New Orleans before training camp.

His diagnosis didn't stop the Saints from making him an offer. New Orleans has been interested in Moreau from the jump and eager to instill him in their offense. Over his four seasons in the NFL, Moreau has caught 91 passes for 1,107 yards and 12 touchdowns.

As the Saints try to win the NFC South, Foster Moreau and company will have plenty of obstacles. But before the season even started, Moreau was able to hurdle his biggest personal obstacle and defeat Hodgkin's Lymphoma.