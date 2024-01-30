The brilliance of the Mountain West Conference will be on full display as the San Jose Spartans battle it out with the 17th-rated Utah State Aggies. Let's check out our College Basketball odds series where our San Jose State-Utah State prediction and pick will be revealed.

Currently standing with a 1-6 mark in conference play and an 8-12 record overall, San Jose State will be heading to Logan, Utah to exorcise some of their own demons. While the odds may be stacked against them according to the oddsmakers, don't tell that to these feisty Spartans!

On the other side of things, the Utah State Aggies are quietly but surely proving that they have what it takes to be considered a threat on the national landscape of college basketball. In fact, the Aggies boast one of the top records in all of the nation at 18-2. Furthermore, Utah State holds a half-game lead for first place in the Mountain West over New Mexico. To put it frankly, this Aggies squad is the real deal, folks.

Here are the college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: San Jose State-Utah State Odds

San Jose State: +12.5 (-102)

Moneyline: +660

Utah State: -12.5 (-120)

Moneyline: -120

Over: 150.5 (-102)

Under: 150.5 (-120)

How to Watch San Jose State vs. Utah State

Time: 9:00 ET/6:00 PT

TV: Mountain West App

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why San Jose State Will Cover The Spread/Win

Entering play on a three-game losing streak, the Spartans are hoping to pull off the shocking upset on Tuesday night. In order to do so, they are going to need to play the best they've played all season long. All in all, this starts with playing a slow-paced style game that should limit the amount of possessions that the Aggies receive. Without a doubt, SJSU favors slowing things down and taking their time. On paper, this is the opposite of how the Aggies play. If the Spartans can ease their way into things and not let Utah State's raucous crowd get the best of them, then they may end up being in fairly good shape in regards to covering the spread.

Of course, finding their rhythm from beyond the arc could also be just what the doctor ordered. Unfortunately, San Jose suffers from a talent disadvantage in this matchup, but they can make up for it by hitting some clutch shots from deep. Surprisingly enough, the Spartans are better from the perimeter than one would think as they are connecting on 36.5% of those shot attempts. As a whole, SJSU ranks as the 62nd-best three-point shooting team in the nation.

If all else fails, be on the lookout for the Spartans to pick up the defensive intensity by forcing turnovers and putting forth a stupendous effort on that end of the floor. The last thing that the Spartans want to happen is for the Aggies high-octane offense to have their way more often than not.

Why Utah State Will Cover The Spread/Win

Fresh off of dropping 90 points in a six-point win over Boise State, there is no question how elite this offense can look when they are clicking on all cylinders.

After dropping a rare loss at the hands of New Mexico on the road in Albuquerque, the Aggies have bounced back nicely and have even found ways to cover spread margins of at least 7.5 points or more as of late. Without a shadow of a doubt, San Jose State's defense is reeling heavily, and it appears they have more holes in it than Swiss Cheese. In their last three games combined, the Spartans have surrendered at least 77 points in all three of those recent matchups.

Obviously, this bodes well for names like the one-of-a-kind forward from Bradford, England in Great Osobor. Not only does this young baller have a cool name, but he also is the team's leading scorer at 18.5 points per game. In addition, Osobor possesses impeccable touch around the rim and can also fill up the stat sheet from long distance.

At first glance, Utah State does often struggle with corralling rebounds, but this needs to be a main priority if the Aggies are going to stir up a recipe for success. Throughout the course of the season, Utah State and their coaching staff have made it a priority to get their nose dirty in the rebounding department regardless of whether it's paid off on the hardwood or not. If the Aggies can continuously clean up the boards offensively and defensively, then the Spartans may be in for a long day.

Final San Jose State-Utah State Prediction & Pick

In this pivotal Mountain West showdown, expect the unexpected. With that being said, San Jose State's snail-like pace may keep them in it early, but Utah State's ballistic offense will prove to be too overwhelming for the Spartans. Take the Aggies to continue their dominant reign atop the conference standings!

Final San Jose State-Utah State Prediction & Pick: Utah State -12.5 (-120)