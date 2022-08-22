2 Seahawks backups who can steal a first-string job ahead of 2022 NFL season

As the final NFL preseason games are approaching, so are the final decisions for teams’ depth charts. For rebuilding teams such as the Seattle Seahawks, many changes could happen as they figure things out.

Following the trade involving franchise quarterback Russell Wilson, the Seahawks are still trying to assemble the roster for the future. Because of that, many experiments will happen on the field, and some backups could earn more meaningful roles on the team.

With the team wrapping up preseason play on Friday against the Dallas Cowboys, players will get their last chances before the season to impress head coach Pete Carroll and earn a starting role.

With that being said, here are two Seahawks backups who can steal a first-string job ahead of the 2022 NFL season.

Seattle Seahawks backups who can steal a first-string job in 2022

2. OLB Boye Mafe

With the Seahawks moving to a 3-4 defense, the organization made sure to acquire players who can contribute to this new scheme. The team signed Uchenna Nwosu from the Los Angeles Chargers via free agency. The former USC Trojan had his best NFL season in 2021, registering 40 total tackles and eight tackles-for-loss. He also had 17 quarterback hits and five sacks.

The team also drafted Boye Mafe out of Minnesota in the second round of this year’s draft. The rookie was a Second-Team All-Big Ten member as a senior. In 2021, he recorded 34 tackles (26 solo) and led the team in tackles-for-loss with 10 and sacks with seven. He also forced one fumble against Purdue.

Despite the high draft investment, Seattle is listing Mafe as Nwosu’s backup as of now.

In the team’s preseason opener, Mafe was one of the bright spots on Seattle’s defense. The rookie recorded two sacks and three total tackles, with one being for a loss. Despite the loss, Seahawks fans had something to look forward to in the franchise’s future.

With the 3-4 defense, the Seahawks might end up using both Nwosu and Mafe as pass rushers. But for now, the rookie will have to prove he can join the team’s starting 11 regardless of the scheme.

1. QB Drew Lock

Although Carroll said Geno Smith is still their “No. 1 guy,” Drew Lock still has the chance to win the quarterback battle ahead of the team’s final preseason game.

Originally named the starter for the preseason Week 2 game, Lock tested positive for COVID-19 and had to sit out. In that game against the Chicago Bears, Smith went 10-for-18 with zero touchdowns or interceptions. The Bears also sacked him twice for 16 yards.

Now back at practice, Lock should earn some meaningful snaps in the preseason finale versus the Cowboys. In his only preseason action, the three-year veteran had only three drives, but had two touchdowns against the Pittsburgh Steelers. He finished 11-for-15 for 102 yards and the two scores.

With the two quarterbacks who are competing for the job having a combined 24 starts in the last three seasons, things should still be open even when the season starts. In his only season as a full-time starter, Lock had 2,933 yards with a completion rate of 57.3% for the Denver Broncos. He also had 16 touchdowns and a league-high 15 interceptions, earning a 4-9 record.

Lock was one of the pieces involved in the Russell Wilson trade and is just 25 years old, so he still might have something in store that fans have yet to see. Still, Lock will have to prove he is a better fit than Smith on Friday. Should he play well, Carroll might have to reconsider his original depth chart.