Drew Lock has made the Seattle Seahawks’ quarterback competition quite interesting, but that’s still not enough to topple Geno Smith from the top spot.

Head coach Pete Carroll made that much clear after he shared that Smith remains their no. 1 option at quarterback ahead of the 2022 NFL season. While he did say he liked what he has seen from Lock in practice and the preseason so far, Smith is still ahead of him in the pecking order.

“Geno’s still the No. 1 guy, he’s holding onto his spot at this point,” Carroll said, via the Seahawks’ website. “I really like what Drew has shown us. You look at his passer rating and some of the stuff he did (against Pittsburgh), he did a great job. Both of our guys can play. That’s what we do know, they both can play.”

Pete Carroll noted that Geno Smith deserves the starting opportunity, though that doesn’t mean Drew Lock won’t get a chance to start. After all, he was supposed to start against the Chicago Bears in the second game of the preseason on Thursday.

Unfortunately for Lock, he tested positive for COVID-19 and the Seahawks had to change their plans. It remains to be seen when he’ll get another shot, but he definitely needs to be patient. Clearly, Seattle wants to give all their QBs a legitimate opportunity to prove what they can do, knowing for a fact that both Smith and Lock are starter quality if given the right support and confidence.