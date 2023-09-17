After a disappointing 30-13 home loss to the Los Angeles Rams in Week 1 to kickoff the season, Seattle Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner had a message for his teammates heading into a Week 2 road tilt with the Detroit Lions.

#Seahawks LB Bobby Wagner addressed teammates coming off a disappointing Week 1 loss, urging them to lock in and move on. Today, they take on the #Lions at a sold-out Ford Field, where C.J. Gardner-Johnson hopes fans make a fashion statement. @NFLGameDay @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/HLidbL8OWu — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 17, 2023

“We've got to lock in and move on,” Wagner told Tom Pelissero of his message to teammates before practice this week. “We didn't play up to our ability, but the game is not going to define our season.”

Bobby Wagner was all over the field in Week 1 for the Seahawks, recording 8 solo tackles in the loss. After spending the first ten years of his career with Seattle, Wagner played last year for the Rams in 2022 before making his return to Seattle this offseason.

The veteran 33-year-old linebacker is an 8-time Pro Bowler and won a Super Bowl with the Seahawks in 2014.

Seattle will try and get back on track in Week 2 with a game against the Detroit Lions, who are coming off a Week 1 upset over Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in the opening game of the 2023 NFL season.

The Seahawks have high expectations coming off last year's 9-8 season, with Comeback Player of the Year Geno Smith coming back at QB surrounded by talent on the offensive side of the ball. Wagner, the captain of Seattle's defense, leads a talented group that should have better days ahead after the surprising Week 1 loss to the Rams.

We'll see if the future Hall of Fame linebacker's message got through to his young teammates, as the Seahawks look to avoid going 0-2 in Week 2 against the Lions.