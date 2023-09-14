With a Seattle Seahawks Week 2 game scheduled against the Detroit Lions, a lot of eyes will be on Geno Smith and co. Ahead of the Seattle-Detroit game, we'll be making our Seahawks Week 2 predictions.

Seattle had a surprising blowout loss to the Los Angeles Rams at home in Week 1. The Rams controlled the game, defeating Seattle 30-13. It was an underwhelming performance from the Seahawks offense that has a ton of weapons. They struggled to protect Geno Smith, with the Los Angeles pass rush imposing its dominance on them.

The Rams had two sacks and seven quarterback hits in the game. Seattle's blocking will need to be much better in Week 2 if they want to get the win. Their opponent is a Lions team coming off a win over the reigning Super Bowl champions Kansas City Chiefs.

Detroit played at a high level, and they have a talented core of players. However, Seattle had a great year this past season and has gotten more talented. On the road in Week 2, the Seahawks are expected to play better and have a close game with the Lions.

With that said, let's move on to our Seahawks Week 2 predictions.

3. Geno Smith throws for 300 yards

Geno Smith had a tough first game but is coming off a great season. Smith completed 16 of his 26 passes for 112 yards, one touchdown, and zero interception in Week 1. Although Smith and the Seahawks struggled, they have a ton of weapons and should be able to bounce back.

Last season, Smith played at a top-10 quarterback level. He threw for 4,282 yards, 30 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions. Smith was a very efficient passer, as he completed 69.8 percent of his passes.

The 32-year-old showed he could be a high-quality quarterback last season and has the weapons to be great again this season. While the Lions have a solid defense, they can't match up with the Seahawks' offense.

2. Seahawks win in close Week 2 shootout

Seattle may have lost Week 1, but that doesn't remove the fact that they have a deep squad. While the Lions looked good in Week 1, it won't be easy for them to beat the Seahawks. One thing that is clear is both teams have electric offenses.

Seattle's wide receiver core is one of the best in the league. They have two proven receivers in DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett. The Seahawks also have a first-round rookie in Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who was regarded by many as the best receiver in the 2023 draft class. Metcalf and Lockett are both 1,000-yard receivers and are hard for defenses to gameplan against. With a third talented receiver in the mix in Smith-Njigba, Detroit will have their hands full on Sunday. They will also have to deal with the running back duo of Kenneth Walker and Zach Charbonnet.

On the other side, the Lions have a great offense. Jared Goff is a quality quarterback, and he has a ton of weapons at his disposal. Their offense is led by two good running backs, David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs. The rookie running back in Gibbs was explosive in Week 1, while Montgomery was the steady in-between-the-tackles back.

The Lions also have a receiving core led by star Amon-Ra St. Brown. St. Brown had a breakout campaign last season with 106 receptions for 1,161 yards and six touchdowns. They have solid receivers around them, with Josh Reynolds, Marvin Jones Jr., and rookie Sam LaPorta at tight end.

With so much offensive talent on both sides, this game should be a shootout. The Seahawks should bounce back after their Week 1 loss and narrowly beat the Lions.

1. Seahawks receivers dominate the Lions secondary

As mentioned, Seattle has a phenomenal receiving core with Metcalf, Lockett, and Smith-Njigba. Smith-Njigba is a great route-runner, and he should step up this week. In Week 1, he hauled in three passes for 13 yards.

With Metcalf and Lockett getting more of the defense's attention, Smith-Njigba should be freed up and be able to dominate.

The Lions will have a tough time going up against three great receivers. Metcalf is an elite deep threat who can catch jump balls in one-on-one coverage. Lockett is a reliable weapon that can be a high-volume target and a good route-runner. With all three deadly receivers, the Seahawks have an advantage heading into Week 2.

This game between the Seahawks and Lions should come down to the wire and be high-scoring.