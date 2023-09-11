The Seattle Seahawks were expected to come out on Sunday in their season opener and comfortably handle a Los Angeles Rams team that was missing their best receiver in Cooper Kupp. Unfortunately, it turned out to be the total opposite.

The Hawks instead got blown out 30-13 and were essentially embarrassed on home soil. Cornerback Quandre Diggs, who didn't have a great game by any means, got brutally honest about the disappointing outcome.

“We got punched in the chin,” Diggs said. “We’ll see how we come out and fight next week.”

But, he also didn't shy away from giving the Rams credit:

“They had a good game, hats off to those guys,” Diggs said. “We’ve got to be better on the back end, and we will be.”

Los Angeles absolutely torched the Seahawks downfield with a mind-boggling 334 passing yards to just 95 for Seattle. Anything Matthew Stafford threw was caught. While the offense was clearly bad, the defense, which is typically a strength, basically didn't show up, barely getting to Stafford at all with only six pressures on his 39 dropbacks.  A really bad day for the Hawks.

Thankfully, it's just Week 1 but they do have a very tall task ahead in Week 2 as the Seahawks head to Motown to face the Detroit Lions, who just upset Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday Night Football at Arrowhead.

Regardless, this a resilient group as we saw in 2022, and after a serious wake-up call, we can hopefully expect better next Sunday, just like Diggs said.