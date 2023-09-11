The Seattle Seahawks were expected to come out on Sunday in their season opener and comfortably handle a Los Angeles Rams team that was missing their best receiver in Cooper Kupp. Unfortunately, it turned out to be the total opposite.

The Hawks instead got blown out 30-13 and were essentially embarrassed on home soil. Cornerback Quandre Diggs, who didn't have a great game by any means, got brutally honest about the disappointing outcome.

Via The Athletic:

“We got punched in the chin,” Diggs said. “We’ll see how we come out and fight next week.”

But, he also didn't shy away from giving the Rams credit:

“They had a good game, hats off to those guys,” Diggs said. “We’ve got to be better on the back end, and we will be.”

Los Angeles absolutely torched the Seahawks downfield with a mind-boggling 334 passing yards to just 95 for Seattle. Anything Matthew Stafford threw was caught. While the offense was clearly bad, the defense, which is typically a strength, basically didn't show up, barely getting to Stafford at all with only six pressures on his 39 dropbacks. A really bad day for the Hawks.

Thankfully, it's just Week 1 but they do have a very tall task ahead in Week 2 as the Seahawks head to Motown to face the Detroit Lions, who just upset Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday Night Football at Arrowhead.

Regardless, this a resilient group as we saw in 2022, and after a serious wake-up call, we can hopefully expect better next Sunday, just like Diggs said.