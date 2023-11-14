Seattle Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf and Washington Commanders tight end Logan Thomas shared a heartwarming postgame moment

The Seattle Seahawks pulled off a close 29-26 victory over the Washington Commanders after a successful field goal winning drive. Following the game, it was all respect between Commanders tight end Logan Thomas and Seahawks wide receiver D.K. Metcalf.

“Hey I know it might not mean nothing, but my son. Big fan,” Thomas told Metcalf. “He's 15, built just like your bro. Keep doing your thing, bro,” via NFL Films on X.

"My son's a big fan." .@dkm14 took the jersey off his back to give to Logan Thomas' son 🙏 pic.twitter.com/QL4z8YfMAh — NFL Films (@NFLFilms) November 14, 2023

Metcalf responded with a sweet gesture, taking off his jersey and signing it to give to Thomas's son. “You can give this one to him,” Metalf said. “Give this one to him.”

The clip has since amassed 350,000 views. The jersey swap has become one of the more popular ways for players to show respect to each other following a game, but this one is special and surely a moment that Thomas and his son won't forget.

During the game, Metcalf had seven receptions for 98 yards as the Seahawks got the win and moved to 6-3 on the year. The fifth-year receiver has become one of the better wideouts in the game thanks to his combo of size and speed. This season he has 35 receptions for 550 yards and two touchdowns.

Meanwhile, Thomas had five receptions for 40 yards as the Commanders fell short. The two teams went back and forth with scores in the fourth quarter before the Seahawks clinched it by getting the ball last. Though Logan Thomas will be bummed his team lost, he can at least take home a special gift for his son.