While the Seahawks won against the Commanders, the Week 10 game proved that they have a lot of things they need to work on.

The Seattle Seahawks entered Week 10 tied atop the NFC West with the San Francisco 49ers. They still find themselves there after a last-second win over the Washington Commanders by a final score of 29-26. Geno Smith had perhaps his best game of the season, as he finished with 369 yards and two touchdowns through the air on 31-47 passing. Smith put up prolific numbers, but this wasn't an easy win.

The victory is great, but there is still plenty the Seahawks could improve and clean up. They may be tied for first in the NFC West for now, but the 49ers aren't going anywhere. The Seahawks could have easily dropped the game because they weren't the best in certain areas of the game. Those are the areas they need to work on and continue to monitor as the season progresses.

Seahawks need run game consistency

Kenneth Walker is a very good running back. He can break a big play at any time, as he did on Sunday in Week 10 when he housed a dump off pass 64 yards to the end zone.

But that home run hitting has come at a cost: he isn't a very consistent runner. That shows up in Seattle's advanced stats. Though the Seahawks rank 10th in the NFL in EPA per rush on offense, they rank only 19th in the league in success rate. That may not seem like a big deal when Walker scores big touchdowns, but it shows up when those don't happen.

Walker had 19 carries and turned those into 63 yards. On the season, he's averaging 4.1 yards per carry. Fortunately for the Seahawks, however, rookie Zach Charbonnet has been able to add some consistency they need on the ground. He doesn't have Walker's game-breaking ability, but he is averaging 5.63 yards per carry and plays with the physicality Pete Carroll loves out of running backs.

Charbonnet has playing more recently; he's played at least 52 percent of Seattle's snaps in each of their last three games after not being above 45 percent in any game before that. He's out-snapped Walker in each of those games. How that split shapes out and how consistent Seattle's running game becomes will be of utmost importance to monitor.

Red zone offense still an issue for Seahawks

The Seahawks currently rank 25th in the NFL in converting red zone appearances into touchdowns. The only teams below them? The Detroit Lions, Green Bay Packers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Jacksonville Jaguars, New York Giants, Tennessee Titans, and New York Jets. Outside of the Lions and Jaguars, that's not exactly the company a team with realistic playoff goals and aspirations wants to associate themselves with.

Failing to convert in the red zone has been a problem for the Seahawks all season long, and it was once again evident in against the Commanders. Though inside the 30 doesn't constitute as the red zone, the Seahawks got there six times. To be fair, one of those instances was on the last drive where there wasn't much time or the need to go for a touchdown, but still. Only one of those six instances resulted in a touchdown: a five-yard dart to Tyler Lockett.

The Seahawks are blessed with great playmakers in Walker, Lockett, DK Metcalf, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, and more. They can score from anywhere on the field. But the Seahawks as a whole have to get better at scoring touchdowns where teams are supposed to score them: in the red zone.