In the end, DK Metcalf got the deal he wanted. After some back-and-forth with the Seattle Seahawks, the highly-touted wide receiver finally put pen to paper on a massive $73 million, three-year extension with the team that drafted him as the 64th overall pick in 2019.

Now that the saga is over, Metcalf has decided to come clean. The 24-year-old recently admitted that he played a bit of poker with the Seahawks front office and general manager John Schneider as he tried to secure the deal that he wanted (via Michael David Smith of PFT):

“As much as I bluffed to John, I wasn’t leaving,” he admitted.

It was a dangerous game to play, but it definitely paid off for Metcalf. This also involved the former Mississippi standout skipping practice in order to make his point. In the end, DK won the hand and Seattle gave him the deal that he wanted.

You have to note, however, that great poker players don’t usually reveal their hand even after they’ve won. Very few would even admit to bluffing their way to a win. Metcalf’s recent confession here could put him in a bit of a precarious situation several years down the line when it’s time to negotiate a new deal.

Be that as it may, what’s important here is that DK Metcalf is going to be with the Seahawks for the foreseeable future. He’s now going to have to prove that he’s worth every cent of his massive new deal. The last thing that should be on his mind right now is his next contract.