After a bit of drama surrounding his contract extension with the Seattle Seahawks, it was announced on Thursday that DK Metcalf has finally struck a deal with the team. Metcalf has reportedly put pen to paper on a record-setting $72 million extension for three years — something that former teammate Russell Wilson could not be more proud of.

Wilson, who recently parted ways with the Seahawks to take his talents to the Denver Broncos, quickly took to Twitter to congratulate Metcalf on his new deal:

“Congrats @Dkm14! You deserve it all bro! Love you man! God is good! 🙌🏽” Wilson wrote in his tweet.

Congrats @Dkm14! You deserve it all bro! Love you man! God is good! 🙌🏾 https://t.co/9E05ZcFXWO — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) July 28, 2022

Russell Wilson and DK Metcalf spent three years together in Seattle, and they proved to be one of the most dangerous quarterback-wide receiver duos in the entire league. These two obviously formed quite a bond during their time as teammates both on and off the field. A clear testament to this fact is how happy Wilson is for DK now that he’s finally secured that bag.

Metcalf’s extension with the Seahawks did not come without a bit of controversy. The 24-year-old showed up for camp but he refused to take part in practice. The general assumption was that the Pro Bowl pass catcher was holding out until Seattle gave him the money he wanted. In the end, Metcalf got his wish, and he’s now going to remain with the Seahawks for the foreseeable future.

Wilson may no longer be in the picture, but it is clear that he’s still happy to see his brother continue on his path to greatness.