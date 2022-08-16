Seahawks’ Geno Smith-Drew Lock QB battle takes surprising twist

There aren’t many quarterback competitions in training camp so far as nearly every starting spot appears to be locked up, but there is one position battle that is starting to heat up — the Seattle Seahawks’ signal-caller clash between Geno Smith and Drew Lock.

Throughout the offseason, Seahawks coach Pete Carroll has favored Smith, who was Russell Wilson’s backup since 2020, however, after Seattle’s first preseason game — a 32-25 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers — there’s been an unexpected twist in the competition.

At practice on Tuesday, former Denver Broncos passer Drew Lock was installed as the franchise’s QB1, according to Seattle Seahawks team reporter John Boyle.

In the team’s loss to the Steelers, both quarterbacks played well. Geno Smith was 10-for-15 for 101 yards while Drew Lock finished 11-of-15 for 102 yards and a pair of touchdown passes, albeit against reserves.

After the game, it sounded like Carroll was in Smith’s corner, saying “both quarterbacks were efficient,” Carroll told reporters. “Really, Geno could have been 10-for-10. He had two drops, and Noah (Fant) has got to stay in bounds on the ball on the sidelines, and he hits them all. We moved the ball around pretty good with Drew also.”

That’s not exactly a quote that inspired confidence in Lock, but perhaps after studying the film the league’s oldest coach had a change of heart. Even if Smith is still the leader in the clubhouse to start Week 1 for the Seahawks, it’s an interesting development in a position battle that is really starting to heat up as we rage toward the kickoff of the 2022 campaign.