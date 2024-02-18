Seton Hall faces St. John's. Our college basketball odds series includes our Seton Hall St. John's prediction, odds, and pick.

The Seton Hall Pirates take on the St. John's Red Storm. Check out our college basketball odds series for our Seton Hall St. John's prediction and pick. Find how to watch Seton Hall St. John's.

The Big East is a good conference right now. It is poised to get even better in the future. Seton Hall under Shaheen Holloway and St. John's under Rick Pitino are highly likely to improve in the coming years. Holloway, who famously guided 15th-seeded Saint Peter's to the Elite Eight in 2022 and knows the inner-city recruiting scene in New Jersey and the Northeast, should be able to build rosters and develop talent at Seton Hall. Pitino, one of the great coaches of his and any other generation, has brought his brand-name identity and detail-oriented approach to St. John's, a proud program which has been adrift and lost at sea for far too many years. The Johnnies aren't yet deep enough or skilled enough to be an NCAA Tournament team, but the program has at least entered the NCAA Tournament conversation and has made everyone else aware that the Red Storm will be a factor in the coming years. Pitino is investing too much into the program to not engineer a significant change.

Right now, though, Seton Hall and St. John's are both on the bubble. Seton Hall has a legitimate chance of making the NCAA Tournament but is not on the right side of the bubble. St. John's is a fringe bubble team and will need a collection of wins just to get on the middle of the bubble and receive more consideration heading into Selection Sunday. The present moment might be frustrating, but the future is why fans of these two schools should be excited.

Here are the Seton Hall-St. John's College Basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: Seton Hall-St. John's Odds

Seton Hall Pirates: +5.5 (-102)

St. John's Red Storm: -5.5 (-120)

Over: 145.5 (-110)

Under: 145.5 (-110)

How To Watch Seton Hall vs St. John's

Time: 5:00 pm ET / 2:00 pm PT

TV: Fox Sports 1

Stream: fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why Seton Hall Could Cover the Spread

The St. John's Red Storm are running out of gas. That sums up the Johnnies' problems right now. They have established leads against a number of opponents this season, only to lose steam midway through the second half and get caught — and passed — by their opponents. This is clearly a team whose rotation isn't as deep or as loaded with reinforcements as it needs to be. Pitino needs one more recruiting cycle and one more transfer portal window to significantly augment his roster and bring it up to an NCAA Tournament level. Right now, SJU doesn't quite measure up.

Seton Hall is not an especially good team, but it is better than St. John's, and SHU is getting — not giving — five and a half points. That seems almost too good to be true.

Almost. Not quite.

Why St. John's Could Cover the Spread

The Red Storm must win this game to have any chance of making the NCAA Tournament. Pitino will have them ready and motivated. They are at home. Seton Hall lost its last road game in a huge blowout at Villanova one week ago. It will be hard for the Hall to go on the road here as well.

Final Seton Hall-St. John's Prediction & Pick

This is a game you should stay away from. Neither team is consistent or dependable. Just don't bet on this game.



Final Seton Hall-St. John's Prediction & Pick: Seton Hall +5.5