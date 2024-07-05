Shiny Ducklett is coming to Pokemon GO! With the Aquatic Paradise event in Pokemon GO, Shiny Ducklett debuts for the first time ever in the game. From the event bonuses to the things you can grind, here is our Pokemon GO Aquatic Paradise Event Guide made just for you!

Pokemon GO Aquatic Paradise Start and End Times

The Pokemon GO Aquatic Paradise event is set to run from Saturday, July 6, 2024, at 10 AM local time to Tuesday, July 9, 2024, at 8 PM local time.

The Pokemon GO Aquatic Paradise event marks the first time every player can catch a Shiny Ducklett for themselves.

Pokemon GO Aquatic Paradise Event Bonuses

As with every in-game event in Pokemon, the Aquatic Paradise event offers some bonuses for players to enjoy. Here is a brief list of the bonuses you can expect to be active during the Aquatic Paradise event:

There is an increased chance of encountering event-themed Pokemon from an Incense

There is 2× XP for catching Pokemon

There will be Incense-exclusive Pokemon appearances

Shiny Ducklett and Other Featured Pokemon During Aquatic Paradise

As mentioned earlier (a lot of times already, in fact), the Aquatic Paradise event sees the debut of Shiny Ducklett. Besides Shiny Ducklett, however, there are several water-themed Pokemon featured during the Aquatic Paradise event.

As such, here is a quick roundup of every Pokemon featured for the Aquatic Paradise event in Pokemon GO.

All Featured Wild Encounters During Pokemon GO's Aquatic Paradise Event

Besides Ducklett, there are other aqua-themed Pokemon featured as wild encounters during this Aquatic Paradise event in Pokemon GO. As such, here is a list of them:

Horsea

Staryu

Wingull

Corphish

Clamperl

Ducklett

Frillish

Along with Ducklett, all the featured wild encounters during the Aquatic Paradise event can be shiny. As such, we hope that you have your lucky shiny charm around once the event is on.

All Incense Encounters During Pokemon GO's Aquatic Paradise Event

Besides the featured wild encounters, some Pokemon will only appear exclusively from an Incense during the Aquatic Paradise event in Pokemon GO. The following Pokemon can only be encountered from an Incense for this event:

Shellder

Lapras

Finneon

Frillish

Just like the wild encounters, these Incense-exclusive Pokemon encounters all have their respective shiny forms available in Pokemon GO. Thus, you can catch their shiny forms if you are one lucky trainer!

Field Research Tasks During Pokemon GO's Aquatic Paradise Event

During the event, Aquatic Paradise–themed Field Research will be available all throughout the duration of the event. Here is the list of all the Pokemon you can encounter as Field Research task rewards:

Corphish

Clamperl

Finneon

Frillish

All the listed Pokemon above can be shiny as well.

Collection Challenge During Pokemon GO's Aquatic Paradise Event

For the Aquatic Paradise event in Pokemon GO, an event-themed Collection Challenge will be available for players to complete.

Completing this Collection Challenge rewards you with more Pokemon encounters and more.

What To Mega Evolve During Pokemon GO's Aquatic Paradise Event

For the Aquatic Paradise event in Pokemon GO, mega evolved Water-type Pokemon is a must!

From Primal Kyogre to Mega Blastoise, any viable, mega evolving Water-type Pokemon yields extra catch candy bonuses for all the event-themed featured Pokemon for this event.

Paid Features During Pokemon GO's Aquatic Paradise Event

A paid Timed Research is available for purchase during Pokemon GO's Aquatic Paradise event.

For $1.99 (or the equivalent pricing tier in other countries' local currencies), an Aquatic Paradise-themed Timed Research can be bought.

This Aquatic Paradise-themed Timed Research's tasks will have players focused on exploring and catching Pokemon.

After successfully completing the tasks, players can expect the following rewards:

More encounters with Ducklett

4 × Lucky Eggs

Lucky Eggs 2× Incense

20× Ducklett Candy

As it is a timed research, tasks and rewards associated with this Aquatic Paradise-themed Timed Research must be completed and claimed on or before the event expires.

Medals to Grind During Pokemon GO's Aquatic Paradise Event

Last on this Pokemon GO Aquatic Paradise Event Guide are the medals that you can grind during this event.

Considering players need to grind for Platinum medals in Pokemon GO, here are some of the medals players can complete during the Aquatic Paradise event.

Pokedex Medals

If you have yet to register any of the featured Pokemon for the Aquatic Paradise event, doing so will add progress toward their respective regional Pokedex medal.

Each regional Pokedex requires players to register every Pokemon from that specific region except for the mythical Pokemon.

As an example, registering a Lapras to your Pokedex during this event will add progress towards completing the Kanto Medal, which requires players to catch all 150 Pokemon from the Kanto Region.

Pokemon Type Medals

Catching any of the Water-type Pokemon during the Aquatic Paradise event will add progress toward finishing the Swimmer Medal.

Accomplishing the Swimmer Medal comes after a player has caught 2,5000 Water-type Pokemon in Pokemon GO.

Miscellaneous Medals

There are other medals you can get by simply reaching certain milestones in Pokemon GO. Here are the rest of the medals you can grind for during this event:

Collector Medal – Catch 50,000 Pokemon

Scientist Medal – Evolve 2,000 Pokemon

Sightseer Medal – Spin 2,000 unique PokeStops

Pokemon Ranger Medal – Complete 2,500 Field Research tasks

Idol Medal – Become Best Friends with 20 Trainers

Gentleman Medal – Trade 2,500 Pokemon

Jumbo Pokemon Collector Medal – Catch 500 XXL Pokemon

Tiny Pokemon Collector Medal – Catch 500 XXS Pokemon

Breeder Medal – Hatch 2,500 eggs

Pilot Medal – Earn 10,000,000 kilometers across the distance of all Pokemon trades

Cameraman Medal – Have 400 surprise encounters in the GO Snapshot

Backpacker Medal – Visit 50,000 PokeStops

Jogger Medal – Walk 10,000 kilometers

Picknicker Medal – Use a Lure Module to help any trainer catch 2,500 Pokemon

Triathlete Medal – Achieve a Pokemon catch streak or PokeStop spin streak of seven days 100 times

Mega Evolution Guru Medal – Mega evolve 36 different Species of Pokemon

Successor – Mega evolve a Pokemon 500 times

Showcase Star Medal – Win 100 PokeStop Showcases

Enjoy an Aquatic Paradise in Pokemon GO

With that, you have reached the end of our Pokemon GO Aquatic Paradise Event Guide. As always, we hope you will have a fun time at this event, and good luck with hunting for a Shiny Ducklett.

Always remember, stay safe, and keep yourself hydrated during all of your Pokemon GO adventures!

