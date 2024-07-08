The Washington Capitals have made a major move in their front office. Washington has promoted Chris Patrick to senior vice president and general manager, according to a press release by the team.

“We are thrilled to announce Chris' promotion to general manager,” said Monumental Sports & Entertainment Chairman and CEO Ted Leonsis, who announced the move. “Chris is a dedicated and hard-working executive, who is fully prepared for this next step in his career. His vision, extensive experience, hockey acumen, and player evaluation make him the perfect leader to drive our team forward. We are confident that he will thrive in this new role.”

Patrick will report to president of hockey operations Brian MacLellan, who is responsible for all aspects of hockey operation.

“With Dick Patrick as chairman, Brian as president and Chris as general manager, we believe we have a dynamic leadership team in place to continue to guide our hockey operations department forward,” Leonsis said. “Over the past decade, Brian has excelled as the head of our hockey operations department, helping bring the Stanley Cup to Washington and maintaining our team's consistent competitiveness. Brian's leadership, experience, and vision for our hockey team, combined with Chris' impressive track record and successful tenure as an executive, talent evaluator, and guardian of our minor league partnerships, position our hockey operations team for a successful future.”

Chris Patrick is the seventh general manager in franchise history. Last year was his 16th season with Washington and his first as associate general manager. Patrick started with the Capitals in a player development and scouting role. He has since risen through the ranks of pro scout, director of player personnel, assistant general manager, and associate general manager.

Now he is in the big chair.

Capitals trade for Jakob Chychrun, sign Mayy Roy to bolster their blue line.

The Capitals have been quite active so far in the 2024 NHL offseason. Washington just made a pair of moves that should increase their talent along the blue line.

First, the Capitals traded for Jakob Chychrun from the Senators. Washington sent Nick Jensen and a 2026 third-round pick to Ottawa in exchange for Chychrun.

Chychrun was a first-round pick by the then-Arizona Coyotes. He logged 14 goals, 27 assists, 154 blocks, and 72 hits for the Senators this past season. Chychrun is on the final year of his contract with a $4.6 million cap hit. He is only 26 years old, so being in a contract year should be serious motivation for Chychrun. He could be due one more huge NHL contract if he has an impressive 2024 season.

The Caps also agreed to terms with Matt Roy on a six-year contract with an average annual value of $5.75 million. Roy signs a massive deal and will instantly improve the defensive play of the Capitals.

Roy is capable of holding his own in shorthanded situations, an incredibly valuable ability for any defender. He recorded 197 blocks last season, which was the seventh most in the NHL.

We can't wait to see the Capitals play some physical hockey when the NHL returns in October.