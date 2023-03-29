Philadelphia 76ers star guard James Harden has missed the last four games due to an Achilles injury. Unsurprisingly, without their second-best player and top playmaker, the Sixers have struggled of late, as they own a 1-3 record since he’s been out. So when Kyrie Irving, Luka Doncic, and the Dallas Mavericks visit the Wells Fargo Center on Wednesday night to play the Sixers, every Sixers fan will surely want to know: Is James Harden playing tonight vs. the Mavs?

James Harden injury status vs. Mavs

The Sixers have Harden listed as questionable for Wednesday’s showdown with left Achilles soreness, per the NBA’s official injury report. In other injury news relevant to the Sixers, star center Joel Embiid (right calf tightness) is also questionable to play for Philadelphia.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Harden, 33, is in his 14th year in the NBA and second as a member of the Sixers franchise. He’s averaging 21.4 points, 6.3 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 1.2 steals, and 0.5 blocks per game across 53 appearances this season (all starts).

The former Arizona State star is shooting the ball with great accuracy from behind the three-point arc in the 2022-23 campaign, at least by his standards — Harden’s current 38.4% three-point percentage is his highest since the 2011-12 season.

Expect the Sixers to beat the Mavericks at home on Wednesday, regardless of if Harden is in the lineup. After all, the Sixers have been tough to beat at home all season, as they own a 26-11 home record. But with regard to the question, Is James Harden playing tonight vs. the Mavs, the answer is maybe.