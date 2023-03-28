Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

Dallas Mavericks superstar Kyrie Irving expressed his displeasure over the ongoing blame game in the Big D after Luka Doncic shared his frustration with the team.

After the Mavs lost to the Charlotte Hornets for the second straight game on Sunday, Irving was asked once again about Doncic’s recent rant where the Slovenian wonderboy admitted he’s not having fun with Dallas amid their struggles. The team has now lost four straight and has gone 3-7 in their last 10 games.

There have been a lot of finger-pointing going on in Dallas after Doncic’s revelation. Many fans pinned the blame on Jason Kidd and Irving, with many arguing that Doncic lost his fun playing after teaming up with the veteran guard–which is definitely an unfair claim, to say the least.

Irving has heard all the noise and made sure to let everyone know his thoughts on the matter.

“The kind of nitpicking of judgment of what’s going on when someone says ‘I’m having human emotions’ and then it goes to ‘Who’s to blame?’ And then it starts pointing fingers… That’s the aspect that I don’t enjoy about this sport at all,” Irving said, via Hoops Hype.

“There’s a human element that goes into this where we perform every single day. This is a 24/7 job. I don’t think people realize that at times.”

Kyrie Irving certainly makes a great point here. It’s normal for players to be frustrated, and it shouldn’t be surprising for a player like Luka Doncic who has always been emotional on the court.

For what it’s worth, Irving has shown his support to Doncic after he shared his frustration, saying that he’s “proud” of him for being honest about it.

It remains to be seen if the Mavs can get over their recent woes, but sure enough, winning will definitely help them ease the frustrations inside the locker room.