The Philadelphia 76ers will be visiting Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets in Mile High City Monday night for a marquee matchup between two legitimate NBA title contenders. However, Sixers guard James Harden might not be available to play after appearing anew on the injury report ahead of Monday’s games. The question is this: Is James Harden playing tonight vs. the Nuggets?

James Harden injury status vs. Nuggets

Harden is currently listed as questionable to play against the Nuggets because of illness and soreness in his left Achilles. On one hand, that designation leaves the door open for a potential return to action for the former NBA MVP. On the other hand, his questionable status could ultimately end up with him being ruled out again. James Harden has missed the last three Sixers games, which means he is an absence in this meeting with Denver away from having sat out Philly’s entire four-leg road trip ends later tonight.

The Sixers have lost their last two games, most recently against the Phoenix Suns on Saturday, 125-105. It was an embarrassing blowout defeat for Philadelphia, notwithstanding the absence of James Harden. De’Anthony Melton started for Philly in lieu of Harden versus the Suns, finishing with just five points, three assists, and two rebounds, while connecting on just 2-for-6 shots from the field in 24 minutes of action. Melton has put up 12.7 points, 4.0 rebounds, and three assists in the last three games while also seeing action for an average of 30.9 minutes over that stretch.

In the first and lone meeting so far this season between the Sixers and the Nuggets, James Harden scored 17 points to go with 13 assists and four rebounds in 36 minutes of floor duty to help Philly record a 126-119 home win back in January.

On the season, Harden is averaging 21.4 points on 44.1 percent shooting from the floor, 10.8 assists, and 6.3 rebounds per contest.

So, when it comes to the question of if James Harden is playing tonight versus the Nuggets, it would be best to check out his status closer to the game, which tips off a 9:30 PM ET.