The Milwaukee Bucks led the Philadelphia 76ers late in the fourth quarter of their regular season NBA matchup. Two of the league's biggest superstars, Joel Embiid and Giannis Antetokounmpo, stole the show in Milwaukee as the teams battled into the fourth quarter.

Embiid, Kelly Oubre and Tyrese Maxey all led the Sixers with 20-plus point games on the night. Damian Lillard surpassed the 30-point threshold for the Bucks while Antetoukounmpo had over 20 points as the game wound down into its late stages.

According to the rumor mill, James Harden was denied entry onto the team's plane amid his dispute and trade demands for General Manager Daryl Morey. The Sixers are a polarizing team this season which is why many fans will be surprised by the team's bold predictions heading into the opening week of the regular season.

On Thursday night, Embiid met with Antetokounmpo near the rim. Few centers in the NBA let alone players are capable of doing what Embiid did against ‘The Greek Freak' in the paint, as evidenced by the video below.

Joel Embiid blocks Giannis and gives him the Mutombo finger wag afterward ☝️pic.twitter.com/gpOayCe4sF — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) October 27, 2023

The Sixers lost to the Bucks by a final score of 118-117 on the night despite Antetokounmpo's defensive heroics. The final stat sheet revealed 39 points for Lillard and 23 for Antetokounmpo.

Embiid finished with 24 points, seven rebounds and six assists while Maxey led the Sixers with 31 points. Next up for Coach Nick Nurse's team is a road matchup against Nurse's former team the Toronto Raptors on Friday.

According to Nurse, the James Harden situation hasn't had much of a discernable effect on his team recently, which is hoping to move forward without distraction en route to a potential postseason run at a Larry O'Brien Trophy.