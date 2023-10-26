The Los Angeles Clippers are apparently pulling out of the James Harden trade conundrum for a while. This means that the Philadelphia 76ers are going to have to stick with the ongoing drama between their star guard and Daryl Morey for a while. It also prompts the former Most Valuable Player of the Year to rejoin the Joel Embiid-led Sixers squad in their season opener against the Milwaukee Bucks. The Beard wanted to come back and catch the team plane for the first of their 82 NBA regular season games. But, there was a huge twist that awaited him.

James Harden was reportedly denied access to the Sixers' team plane, per Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report. Apparently, Elton Brand and other members of the Sixers organization had talked to him. There were no concrete words released but Harden went home without a scuffle happening.

This largely means that Joel Embiid will be their main weapon as they face the Bucks. This conundrum may have cost them the first season already. The current MVP will have to deal with a stacked squad of Damian Lillard, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Brook Lopez, and Khris Middleton.

Harden also tried to join the Sixers in their training camp. But, he was not fielded in their NBA Preseason run despite this. All of this could be because of how he had treated his beef with Daryl Morey. The guard had made a lot of statements. Some of them claimed that their relationship was already irreparable and that Morey should never be trusted. Have we seen the last of James Harden in a Sixers jersey?