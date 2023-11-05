Nicolas Batum has yet to make his debut with the Sixers due to a personal matter that popped up following the trade that sent him to Philly.

Nicolas Batum has yet to take the court for the Philadelphia 76ers following the blockbuster trade between them and the Los Angeles Clippers. That should be changing soon for the Sixers' new veteran forward.

Batum attended the first Sixers practice after the trade and, along with fellow newcomers Robert Covington, Marcus Morris Sr. and K.J. Martin, watched off to the side. He also spoke with media members, saying that he was looking forward to his newest opportunity, before leaving the team to deal with a personal matter.

According to Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report/TNT, Batum is back with the Sixers and should be available for their next game, a Monday matchup with the Washington Wizards at home.

Nick Nurse has, so far, been slow and steady in incorporating the new players into the Sixers lineup. Covington got real minutes last game for Philly while Morris is still ramping up. Martin, who was deep in Los Angeles' rotation, seems to be deep in Philly's for the time being, too. Since Batum has yet to practice with the team, it's more likely that he'll make his Sixers debut on Wednesday against the Boston Celtics.

There was concern among Sixers fans that Batum, who loved playing for the Clippers and is rumored to be returning from the NBA after this season, would consider retiring now. Fortunately for the team, Batum is willing to see out the rest of the season and help contribute.

Batum had gotten off to a slow start to the season with the Clippers, averaging just 2.7 points per game in 18.0 minutes per. A versatile defender who can shoot and pass at a high level, the 34-year-old should fit in nicely with a Philly team that has been hot to start the season.