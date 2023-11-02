Robert Covington is back with the Sixers after being traded from the Clippers in the James Harden blockbuster.

CAMDEN, N.J. — November 9, 2014, was not a momentous day for the Philadelphia 76ers. They dropped their 11th straight game to open the season, losing 101-90 to the Boston Celtics. It was, however, a big day for Robert Covington. That game was the first time he made a triple for the Sixers.

With 9:37 left to go in the second quarter, a Tony Wroten-assisted triple from Covington put the Sixers up by 11 points. They went on to blow that lead but witnessed the first of 707 threes that Covington would go on to make in a Sixers uniform. Only Allen Iverson, with 885, has more. From his game-winner against the Portland Trail Blazers to his 2017-18 campaign, in which he became the first Sixers player to make 200 threes in a season since 2004-05 Kyle Korver (one of just three such campaigns in team history), Roco knows a thing or two about hitting a three-ball for the Sixers.

Now, Covington has another shot to inch closer to Iverson on the leaderboard — a record that Daryl Morey said he's looking to break. The Sixers acquired him in the blockbuster trade that sent James Harden to the Los Angeles Clippers. Five full seasons and four teams later, a fan favorite and one of the greatest individual success stories from the Process years is back to help the team compete for the ultimate prize.

Morey ended his reunion with Harden by forming another one with Covington. While the Sixers are the former team RoCo is most remembered for, he got his NBA start with the Houston Rockets when Morey ran the show. He came up through their G League affiliate, the Rio Grande Valley Vipers, and played seven games for them. But make no mistake: Philly is his NBA home.

“This is where I put my name on the map,” Covington said after the Sixers' practice, which he and the other newbies were merely observers for. “It feels great to be back. I've been in this building when it first opened, seeing the amount of hours that was spent putting into the development here. It’s just amazing to be back. I’m thankful for the new opportunity under Nick and them. This organization has been very special to me. Just for everything to come back into the fold…It's a new feeling of relief. I’m thankful that, like I said, I get to come back and just second go-around.”

Covington believes he will be able to contribute to the Sixers in numerous ways. As a shooter who can create turnovers that spark fast breaks, it's only a matter of time (and ability to ward off the effects of aging) before he earns consistent minutes in Nick Nurse's rotation.

The Sixers' trade that included Covington in a package sent to the Minnesota Timberwolves in exchange for Jimmy Butler began a carousel of trades that have shaped and reshaped the roster around Joel Embiid time and time again. Besides him, the only other player on Philly's roster at the time of that November 2018 trade who remains is Furkan Korkmaz. Tobias Harris was traded for three months later.

Covington is not the only new addition who is familiar with Philly. In fact, he's second in that department behind Marcus Morris Sr.

Morris is a proud native of the city. The 34-year-old forward starred at Prep Charter with his twin brother, Markieff, before embarking on a long basketball journey that, after 11 seasons and six teams, includes his hometown squad. He said it's “surreal” to play in his home and in front of friends and family and that he's going to surprise people with what he brings to the team, adding that he'll play wherever he's asked.

Marcus Morris Sr says it’s “surreal” to be able to play for his hometown team pic.twitter.com/eSpr8EVUqJ — Sam DiGiovanni (@BySamDiGiovanni) November 1, 2023

“I just think, you know, the way the team I was on previous years, I didn't feel like I was myself,” Morris said. “I was on the West Coast. I think we all know it's a big difference from being in the East and the West. I just don't think — I know — I wasn't myself. I know I wasn't half myself.”

Being back home, Morris said, will provide a “different atmosphere” that will help him get back to being himself. Uprooting one's life in an instant is never easy but it's safe to say that this adjustment will be the easiest midseason team-to-team Morris has had to make.

Morris and Covington already know what it's like to be traded midseason. Nicolas Batum, however, just got the first taste of it in his 16-year NBA career. He called the last 24 hours “insane” and shared that he found out about the trade from his wife as he woke up. The Sixers' newbies got to Philly at 1:00 in the morning before their first time meeting the team at practice at 8:00.

“It's different,” Batum said of learning a new team's system during the season. “I‘ve been through, like, three weeks of camp, only three games in the season. Then you have to go through everything again. So, you know, it's part of business.”

K.J. Martin, the youngest player the Sixers received in the trade by far, experienced being moved during the season for the first time in his short career. But as the son of former All-Star and 2000 NBA Draft first-overall pick Kenyon Martin, the 22-year-old is familiar with the ways of NBA life. Martin said his father gave him guidance through it all but that being traded to the Sixers, even though he sees plenty of positives, was hard.

“I mean, obviously, this was kinda tough. I got traded to LA. I was back home with my family stuff like that and then it was a day ago, I got traded here,” Martin said. “I feel like it’s a good situation, though. I’m really excited.”

Martin said that he has worked with Rico Hines, one of the Sixers' assistant coaches, since he was 15 years old. He said that he has known Tyrese Maxey since they played each other in high school. He even got the chance to scrimmage some of his eventual future teammates this summer during Hines' pickup runs. Familiarity, which includes the three teammates he was traded with, will make the transition to Philly much easier, he said.

The new Clippers-turned-Sixers will have to adjust to their new team, though they will have to retain the mindset of preparing with the end goal of a championship in mind.