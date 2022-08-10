Rumor: Kevin Durant interested in linking up with Joel Embiid, Sixers

A new suitor has emerged in the sweepstakes for Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant. Per SNY’s Ian Begley, Durant is interested in teaming up with Joel Embiid on the Sixers.

“Well, it’s worth noting that, in addition to Boston, Durant also sees Philadelphia as another desired landing spot, per people familiar with the matter.

The Sixers would almost certainly have to include Tyrese Maxey in a trade for Durant. Given the dynamics at play, you’d think that Tobias Harris, Matisse Thybulle and other players/draft picks would be included.”

Per Begley, Kevin Durant views the Sixers as “another desired landing spot.” And “high-ranking” members of the Sixers are also intrigued.

The Nets star has been previously linked to the likes of the Phoenix Suns, Miami Heat and Boston Celtics, though the desire to join Philly is interesting for several reasons.

Chief among them, James Harden. Durant reportedly wasn’t pleased with how things went down regarding Harden in Brooklyn this past season, so why would he want to be teammates with The Beard again? Well, the two were spotted recently at a Travis Scott concert in London, so maybe the bad vibes are behind them.

Plus, as Begley lays out, the Sixers have the assets get a Durant deal done with the Nets. Brooklyn wants multiple All-Star level players. How does a package centered around Tyrese Maxey, Tobias Harris and Matisse Thybulle, with other players and picks potentially involved?

A Sixers team featuring Kevin Durant, Joel Embiid and James Harden sounds like a powerhouse. After Durant’s ultimatum to the Nets front office, it wouldn’t be surprising to see him dealt soon.

Could it be to the Sixers?