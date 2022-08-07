Kevin Durant and James Harden are back together … but not as teammates and certainly not in New York with the Brooklyn Nets.

The two stars, who were also teammates during their time with the Oklahoma City Thunder, were seen attending a Travis Scott concert together in London. They also joined Scott backstage to celebrate, with Durant even popping up the champagne for the popular rapper.

Durant and Harden were clearly hyped up, though they didn’t get as wild as Scott.

"THE BIGGEST IN THE WORLD!"@JHarden13 backstage to Travis Scott after his performance 😂 (via @KylieJenner /TT) pic.twitter.com/lZ5fOpvcmB — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) August 7, 2022

It’s certainly nice to see Kevin Durant and James Harden reunite despite the rather disappointing end to their second partnership in Brooklyn. To recall, Harden demanded for a trade and was eventually sent to the Philadelphia 76ers in a swap for Ben Simmons.

Harden basically gave up on Durant and the Nets, though it doesn’t look like it affected his relationship with the superstar forward.

Not that Durant is different anyway, especially after reports emerged that he has asked a trade from the Nets. Brooklyn has yet to move him as they look for their desired trade package that features a young rising star, a superstar player and a massive haul of draft picks.

It remains to be seen what will happen to Durant, whether he’ll remain or end up getting moved. There were reports he could end up staying with Brooklyn since the team has full control of his destiny. Clearly, however, Durant isn’t thinking about it too much as he tries to enjoy the remainder of the offseason.