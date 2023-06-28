Get your Pokeflutes ready, Snorlax has been spotted everywhere and it's all because Project Snorlax is in full swing set to promote the upcoming release of Pokemon Sleep this Summer. This means that we'll see Snorlax being featured more on Social Media, in Pokemon Centers around Japan (and hopefully across the globe as well), and in other forms of promotions! We are all excited to see the big, huggable, generation 1 Pokemon be put to the spotlight for Trainers of all ages to enjoy.

Project Snorlax

Snorlax is the next Pokemon to be put in the spotlight with several campaigns set for the Generation 1 Pokemon under Project Snorlax. In the past, we have seen Eevee Dance and Project Piplup feature Pokemon and received several pushes that included their own website, social media accounts, promotions, events, and merchandise. This time around, the heavyweight Snorlax gets its round of love which according to its Twitter account, @project_kabigon, to “deliver cuteness, coolness, and loveliness” of the Sleeping Pokemon.

Through Project Snorlax, the Sleeping Pokemon has been featured in various events, comics, artwork, and merchandise. This includes the following appearances:

Snorlax Goes All Out Week in PokeStops

From June 22, 2023, to June 30, 2023, as part of Snorlax Goes All Out Week, you will find the Sleeping Pokemon in various PokeStops in Japan while playing Pokemon GO. You will find photobombed PokeStops in Pokemon Centers that you can send out to other players who can save them for themselves. What a huge photobomber, right?

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Snorlax Reveal

On June 22, 2023, Snorlax was revealed during the Nintendo Direct trailer for the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet – The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero Pack 1, The Teal Mask. This confirms that this behemoth of a Pokemon will be available to be played on Pokemon's latest game on the Nintendo Switch console. Get ready for more adventures in Paldea with this humungous Pokemon!

Good Morning, Snorlax

During the second day of Snorlax Goes All Out Week, a short video was shared that features a woman waking up to a huge surprise – finding a Snorlax in her house. This prompts a great bond of friendship between the two that starts to grow even further.

Snorlax's Dream Gourmet Meal

During the third day of Snorlax Goes All Out Week, a new manga was announced that is set to be released by this Autumn of 2023. Snorlax's Dream Gourmet Meal is a manga that is drawn by Taku Kuwabara and shares the story of a trainer that has a partner Snorlax and how it dreams of the food that it will get to feast on.

Found You, Snorlax

On the fourth day of Snorlax Goes All Out Week, a feature short movie has been announced to come out but the release date wasn't shared. This video focuses on Snorlax finding a good spot to sleep in various locations that you would not imagine where.

Pokemon Center Temporary Store

During day five of Snorlax Goes All Out Week, a temporary special Pokemon Center was announced to open in line with the celebration. This special Pokemon Center will be open from July 8, 2023, to August 27, 2023, at the Unimo Chiharadai complex in Japan's Chiba prefecture. This Pokemon Center will feature a large Snorlax statue where Trainers can take photos as well as Project Snorlax-themed clear files that you can get for 4,000 Yen.

Pokemon Card Channel Collaboration

Day six of Snorlax Goes All Out Week was a collaboration between the official Pokemon Trading Card Game Channel which has the cast of the channel blocked by Snorlax followed by a match using decks built with Snorlax cards and sleeves.

New Pokemon Sleep Trailer

New information has come to light for Pokemon Sleep during Project Snorlax's Snorlax Goes All Out Week this 2023. It was shared on Pokemon's official Youtube channel in Japanese. In case you missed it, here is the trailer below.

There is one more day in the Snorlax Goes All Out Week so make sure to stick around where Snorlax would pop out next! Could it be something big since it's the last day of the celebration? Perhaps it has something to do with Pokemon Sleep releasing this Summer 2023. We are all excited to see what is in store for everybody and how can we best gamify our sleep with no other than the Sleeping Pokemon itself, Snorlax!

Make sure to check in from time to time to know more about the latest news, updates, and events on anything and everything Pokemon here on ClutchPoints Gaming like this Project Snorlax to Promote Pokemon Sleep!

Best of luck, Trainers!