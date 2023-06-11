Spezia and Hellas Verona meet in the Serie A! Catch the Serie A odds series here, featuring our Spezia-Hellas Verona prediction, odds, pick, and guide on how to watch.

Spezia (6-13-19) are in 17th place in the league table and have found difficulties in keeping up with Italy's top flight. I Bianchi has been struggling since the turn of the calendar, acquiring just three wins from January.

Hellas Verona (7-10-21) also found it hard to crawl out of the relegation zone, as they sat 18th at the end of the season. Verona's 2023 record has been good, notching six wins and multiple draws. However, they had a poor run at the end of the season, getting a four-game winless run.

Here are the Spezia-Hellas Verona soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Serie A Odds: Spezia-Hellas Verona Odds

Spezia Calcio: +195

Hellas Verona FC: +160

Draw: +195

Over 2.5 Goals: +154

Under 2.5 Goals: -190

How to Watch Spezia vs. Hellas Verona

TV: N/A

Stream: Paramount+

Time: 2:45 PM ET / 11:45 AM PT

Why Spezia Can Beat Hellas Verona

Spezia sat in 17th place on Italy's top flight. They have six wins, 13 draws, and 19 losses in 38 matches played to secure 31 points. They carry a -31 goal differential, as their 31 goals scored are doubled by their goals conceded. Spezia finished four points over Sampdoria and Cremonese, who were instantly relegated to Serie B. Taking the win here will ensure Spezia another chance to keep up with Italy's top teams next season.

Spezia’s growing defensive concerns have been evident as the squad has 62 goals in the competition. They have managed to keep only six clean sheets this campaign. Their defensive metrics rank among the highest among Italy's other clubs, as they register 16.4 tackles, 7.9 interceptions, 21.0 clearances, and 3.3 goalkeeper saves. However, they are also disappointing in other departments, losing 144.3 possessions per match and committing 13.7 fouls and 2.6 yellow cards every game.

This will be a challenging task for Spezia boss Leonardo Semplici, especially with a team that is struggling to find a rhythm and offensive production on the field. The Italian coach will surely need to pull all the strings to give the Spezia fans a much-awaited win and another season in the Serie A. M'Bala Nzola is expected to lead the charge and add to his 13 goals. Daniele Verde, Simone Bastone, Daniel Maldini, and Emmanuel Gyasi have combined for nine goals in the team. Bastone leads the squad with four assists.

Joao Moutinho will be absent from this game. Verde and Nzola will be taking charge of the offense. A 3-5-2 formation will be on display for Spezia. The midfield slots will be filled by Salvador Ferrer, Albin Ekdal, Salvatore Esposito, Mehdi Bourabia, and Arkadiusz Reca. Spezia should do better than their averages of 11.1 total shots, 3.3 shots on target, and 5.1 corner kicks to win the match.

Why Hellas Verona Can Beat Spezia

Marco Zaffaroni's side has been mediocre in its performance in this season of Serie A. They had an underwhelming 11-game winless streak from September to early January. Their Coppa Italia run prematurely ended in the Round of 64 with a 4-1 loss to Bari last August.

Seven wins, 10 draws, and 21 losses in 38 matches are certainly not promising metrics for Verona. The squad still has a lot of building up, but they managed to get wins over Cremonese, Salernitana, Sassuolo, Bologna, and two wins over Lecce this year. Verona has a -28 goal differential all season long, picking up just 31 points in the 2022-2023 campaign.

13 different players have provided the 31 goals tallied by the team this season, with Simone Verdi leading the squad with five. They make 10.9 total shots on average and earn 4.5 corner kicks per game. Their ball possession comes at just 41.1%, but Verona knows that it can improve its good defensive metrics. They have 15.9 tackles, 8.9 interceptions, 18.9 clearances, and 3.4 saves per game. Darko Lazovic leads the club with four goals and five assists. Davide Faraoni and Josh Doig also have 10 combined goal contributions.

Zaffaroni will have to endure this match without the services of Thomas Henry, Kevin Lasagna, Pawel Dawidowicz, and Ondrej Duda. Lorenzo Montipo is manning the goalposts and the back-three formation of Juan Cabal, Isak Hien, and Giangiacomo Magnani must step up in this game. Verdi and Lazovic will serve as wingers while Milan Duric gets the central striker role.

Final Spezia-Hellas Verona Prediction & Pick

There have been 15 match-ups between the two clubs, with Verona picking eight wins and drawing four times. History tells that the Mastiffs will get ahead of the Eagles to remain in Italy's top flight. Lots of goals are expected but Verona wins the matchup over Spezia.

Final Spezia-Hellas Verona Prediction & Pick: Hellas Verona (+160), Over 2.5 goals (+154)