Serie A is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Massimiliano Allegri’s Juventus (13-5-4) will clash with Fabrizio Lorieri’s Spezia (4-7-11) in an important clash at the Stadio Alberto Picco at La Spezia, Italy. Check out our Serie A odds series, featuring our Spezia-Juventus prediction and pick.

Spezia are in 17th place in the league table and have found difficulties in keeping up with Italy’s top flight. The hosts played out a 2-2 draw against Empoli in their previous game and will be motivated to find their first win in February.

Juventus are currently in ninth place in the Serie A and have endured a difficult season after a 15-point penalty. The Bianconeri squandered to a disappointing 1-1 draw by Nantes in the UEFA Europa League this week and will need to snatch three points to gradually rise to the top.

Here are the Spezia-Juventussoccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Serie A Odds: Spezia-Juventus Odds

Spezia: +590

Juventus: -175

Draw: +270

Over 2.5 Goals: +108

Under 2.5 Goals: -132

Why Spezia Can Beat Juventus

Spezia currently sits in 17th place of Italy’s top flight. They have four wins, seven draws, and 11 losses in 19 matches played to secure 19 points, but they still carry a -18 goal differential. Only two points separate Spezia from Verona, while Sampdoria and Cremonese appear to be locks as candidates for relegation. Taking three points at home will propel Spezia to 16th place, overtaking Salernitana by one point.

Spezia’s growing defensive concerns have been evident as the squad has conceded at least two goals in their last five matches across all competitions. This includes a 5-2 defeat versus Atalanta to put an end to Spezia’s dream of hoisting the Coppa Italia cup, as well as goalless defeats versus Roma, Bologna, and Napoli. Moreover, despite returning to the scoresheet at Empoli, Spezia Calcio managed to let go a 2-0 halftime lead to draw 2-2.

That last game marked the end of the road for manager Luca Gotti, who left Spezia dangerously flirting with relegation. Fabrizio Lorieri will be having temporary duties as manager, but a defeat here will certainly not look good for Spezia. This will be challenging for the new boss, especially with a team that is struggling to find rhythm and offensive production on the field. Lorieri will surely need to pull all the strings to give the Spezia fans a much awaited win at home.

Fabrizio Lorieri will enjoy the returns of Leonardo Bonucci, Alex Sandro, and Daniele Rugani to the starting XI. However, he will also be not seeing the services of Arkadiusz Milik (hamstring), Fabio Miretti (ankle), Paul Pogba (hip), and Bremer (suspension).

Why Juventus Can Beat Spezia

Juventus are in now in the top half of the league table at the moment. If not for their 15-point deduction, Juventus would have had 44 points, tied with Milan and ahead of Atalanta, Roma, and Lazio, placing them in European competition next season. However, they still have at least 10 points to catch up to secure a top six slot in Italy’s Serie A. They have fielded 34 goals while conceding 17, giving them 29 points and a +17 goal-differential.

The Bianconeri enjoy a four-game unbeaten streak with victories over Lazio, Salernitana, and Fiorentina. That streak would have been four straight wins when they had a 1-0 lead at halftime against FC Nantes in the UEFA Europa League, but a second-half struggle saw the game end in a 1-1 draw.

Regardless, the Zebras will be super motivated to snatch the win as visitors. Juventus has five wins and two draws and 10 away games, giving them the sixth-best away record and 17 points. In addition, Juventus will be pushing for their momentum as they will be having ganes in the Coppa Italia and UEFA Europa league in their calendar.In addition, Juventus have won a league-high 13 matches without conceding this season. Juve’s fearsome attacking trio could be united again, with Dusan Vlahovic, Angel Di Maria, and Federico Chiesa all active for the Black and Whites. Joao Moutinho, Salvatore Esposito, Jeroen Zoet, Simone Bastoni, and Szymon Zurkowski are absent for this fixture.

Final Spezia-Juventus Prediction & Pick

Juventus have shown flashes of potential in recent weeks and they are capable of snatching the three points as visitors. Mewanwhile, there is little hope for Spezia in this contest based on recent results, in addition to their bad record versus Juventus. A surprise is possible, then, but Juve’s front three contains the quality to produce goals from nearly nothing.

Final Spezia-Juventus Prediction & Pick: Juventus (-175)