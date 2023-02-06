Round 21 of the Italian Football League Serie A will feature the 18th placers Hellas Verona (3-4-13) taking on the fourth-seed Lazio (11-5-4). Check out our latest Serie A series with the prediction and picks for the Verona-Lazio game.

Lazio looks to regain their winning composure after securing two draws and two wins over Milan and Sassuolo in its last four games. The Eagles look to maintain a good record while playing away. Lazio has 17 points on nine matches played away, losing only to Lecce and Juventus. A win here will move Lazio to 41 points, overtaking Roma and just behind Inter by two points. Empoli has found its form in its recent games and they hope to continue its success when they play at Verona on Monday.

Hellas Verona wants to gradually crawl out of the relegation zone, as they currently sit 18th on the Serie A table. Verona’s 2023 record has been good, picking up wins over Lecce and Cremonese and locking draws with Udinese and Torino. In head-to-head matches, Verona won two of the last five matchups with Lazio. A win for the home team here will be crucial, and a defeat will spell trouble for Marco Zaffaroni.

Here are the Verona-Laziosoccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Serie A Odds: Verona-Lazio Odds

Hellas Verona: +290

Lazio: -105

Draw: +240

Over 2.5 Goals: +110

Under 2.5 Goals: -134

How to Watch Verona vs. Lazio

TV: DAZN

Stream: fuboTV, Paramount+

Time: 12:30 PM ET / 9:30 AM PT

*Watch soccer LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why Verona Can Beat Lazio

Marco Zaffaroni’s side has been mediocre in its performance in this season of Serie A. They had an underwhelming 10-game losing streak from September to November and their Coppa Italia run ended in the Round of 64 with a 4-1 loss to Bari, who is currently a fifth-place team in the Serie B. A win here might give Verona the mid-table rise that they need to avoid relegation.

Two wins, both at home, and two draws in the last five matches might just be a promising metric for Verona. Only Inter Milan defeated the Mastiffs in 2023, but the squad still has a lot of building up. Verona has a -14 goal differential across 20 games, picking up just 13 points from three wins and four draws.

11 different players have provided the 18 goals tallied by the team this season, with Darko Lazovic leading the squad with three. They make 11.2 shots on average and earn five corner kicks per game. Their ball possession comes at just 43.2%, but Verona knows that it can improve its good defensive metrics. They have 15.7 tackles, 9.1 interceptions, and 18.6 clearances per game.

Zaffaroni will have to endure this match without the services of Ajdin Hrustic, Thomas Henry, Miguel Veloso, and Davide Faraoni. Lorenzo Montipo will be primed to man the goalposts and the back-three formation of Pawel Dawidowicz, Isak Hien, and Federico Ceccherini will have to step up in this game.

Why Lazio Can Beat Verona

The Eagles continue soaring this season. They exceeded half of their wins last year in just 20 games and lost only four times this season to Napoli, Salernitana, Juventus, and Lecce. Their last 20 head-to-head matches with Verona have also been in their favor, winning 11 and drawing four games.

The team’s 36 goals, 25 of which came off from assists, are a testament to the team’s pace, positioning, and playmaking. Their 51 percent passing accuracy and 58.3 percent accurate long balls resulted in eight, seven, and six goals from Mattia Zaccagni, Ciro Immobile, and Felipe Anderson. More so, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic is the team’s best playmaker with eight assists.

The White and Sky Blues are also aggressive in their defense, posting 16.5 tackles, 8.6 interceptions, 15.6 clearances, and 2.5 saves per game. They have a slight edge against other teams on winning duels, where they are victorious on 52.9 percent of ground duels and 50 percent of aerial duels. IvanProvedel even tops the league with the most clean sheets at 11.

Maurizio Sarri’s squad will likely not avail of the service of Stefan Radu, who is still on the treatment table. Lazio’s victory here will be hard fought, yet securing the three points will put them in the top three, but they have a lot of catching up to overtake Napoli.

Final Verona-Lazio Prediction & Pick

Verona looks to fight against one of the league leaders, but their poor run of results throughout the season might come back again this February. Lazio has shown no signs of slowing down, so expect the Eagles to pull through with a win here. Verona will be lucky to sneak in a goal, but Lazio’s defense is just top-notch.

Final Verona-Lazio Prediction & Pick: Lazio (-140)