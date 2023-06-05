In a memorable retirement speech at San Siro, Zlatan Ibrahimovic couldn't resist taking a cheeky dig at Verona fans who booed him during the announcement, reported by goal.com. The AC Milan striker addressed the fans during their final Serie A game of the season, which ended in a 3-1 victory for Milan over Verona.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic, 41, declared his retirement from professional football, marking the end of an extraordinary career. However, as he emotionally delivered his retirement speech, some of the away fans jeered at him. The Swedish star responded in characteristic fashion, saying, “Keep booing. This is the biggest moment in your year, seeing me.”

AC Milan had previously confirmed that Ibrahimovic would be leaving the club at the expiration of his contract, bringing an end to his successful stint with the Rossoneri. The veteran forward, known for his skill, charisma, and larger-than-life personality, decided to draw the curtain on his playing career.

As of now, Ibrahimovic has not revealed his plans for the future. While it is unlikely that he will pursue a managerial role immediately, fans and pundits are eagerly awaiting news of his next move. Given his strong presence on and off the field, it will be intriguing to see how Ibrahimovic continues to contribute to the world of football.

Regardless of what lies ahead for the legendary striker, his retirement speech will be remembered for the memorable response he gave to the Verona fans. With his trademark confidence and wit, Ibrahimovic once again demonstrated why he has been such a captivating figure throughout his illustrious career.