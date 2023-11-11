Spider-Man's next animated film looks ready to swing back into full production following the end of the SAG-AFTRA strike.

Hollywood has been rushing back to work with the actors' strike officially over, which is good news for Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse as the voice-over booths are now re-open.

The third entry in Sony's animated Spider-Man film series is set to resume voice-over sessions with the cast immediately following then SAG-AFTRA strike's conclusion, according to Deadline. It is a positive sign for the film which, as a result of the strike, was removed from Sony's 2024 release calendar entirely.

Animation work may have continued on the film during the actors' strike, as animators are covered under a different contract negotiated by The Animation Guild, or TAG for short.

However, there have also been questions about the film's status on the animation side following accusations of poor working conditions by several animators to Vulture following Across The Spider-Verse's release. The accusations included animators being forced work overtime for several weeks to accommodate changes requested by the film's co-writer Phil Lord after animations had been completed. Another artist on the team suggested that it would be “impossible” to meet Beyond the Spider-Verse's original March 2024 release date.

Sony denied the allegations, with Sony film executive and producer Amy Pascal saying heavy revisions are normal for a film regardless if its animation or live-action.

Lord also addressed the accusations in an interview with Comicbook and assured that the film would take as long as was needed to get everything right.

“I would say that just like we're going to take the time necessary to make Beyond the Spider-Verse great,” Lord told Comicbook, with his writing partner Christopher Miller adding “and we won't back into a release date that doesn't fit.”

Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse takes place shortly after the events of 2023's Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, with Miles Morales trapped in different universe where he became The Prowler instead of Spider-Man. His friends have united to try and find him before Spider-Man 2099 can, all while The Spot returns to his and Miles home universe to wreak havoc on the multiverse.