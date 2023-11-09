Sony will now release Venom 3 on November 8, 2024 after initially slating the Tom Hardy-led threequel for July 14, 2024.

The upcoming Tom Hardy-led Venom 3 has shifted its release date in the wake of the SAG-AFTRA strike concluding.

Summer to fall

Sony has moved the release date for Venom 3 back to November 8, 2024, per Deadline. Initially, the threequel was slated for a July 14, 2024 release date. But the SAG-AFTRA strike caused a long pause in production.

That means that the film is now slated to come out nearly a year to the day from now. Now that the strike is over, the Marvel-Sony production will likely kick back into gear and attempt to finish shooting as soon as possible.

In the upcoming third film, Tom Hardy returns as the titular character, Venom. Kelly Marcel will direct the film and also co-wrote the screenplay with Hardy.

Sony has to be pleased with the results of their two Venom movies and hope to continue that with the third. The first two films grossed $856 million and $501 million, respectively, for a total of over $1.3 billion. Bear in mind, the sequel film came out during the pandemic and could've made even more under normal circumstances.

Traditionally a Spider-Man villain, the Venom films have yet to have the titular character square off with the web-slinger. However, a multiverse jump was teased before Hardy's Eddie Brock ultimately returned to his universe at the end of Spider-Man: No Way Home. A bit of the symbiote was left in Tom Holland's universe, though, perhaps hinting at a potential meeting between the two down the line.

The SAG-AFTRA strike concluded after 118 days. It's a great sign for the industry as actors can now get back to work.