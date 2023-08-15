Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse came out on digital platforms and numerous versions of the movie have surfaced. Producers Phil Lord and Christopher Miller have dished on why they're not so bad.

Speaking to GamesRadar+ about their latest film Strays, Lord and Miller also dished on the alternate Across the Spider-Verse cuts.

“There was an international version that was made almost two months before the movie came out because it had to be translated into different languages and these French censors have to decide what the rating of the movie is in Europe,” Miller revealed. “The team at [Sony Pictures] Imageworks still had some shots that they felt they could do better for the finished version. So, they cleaned up and tweaked those things.”

He continued by explaining the different cuts. “Certain crew members – people in the sound department or on the animation team – were like, ‘Oh, could we do this instead?’” Miller said. “Let’s do the best possible version we can. Because it’s a multiverse movie, it’s like there’s a multiverse of the movie – that was really the reasoning behind it. It was trying to make the best possible version that everyone was going to be the proudest of.”

Lord then chimed in, saying, “I think most of the changes are improvements.”

Phil Lord and Christopher Miller are the filmmaker duo who brought audiences Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs and the 21 Jump Street reboot. They serve as producers on all three Spider-Verse films.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is the follow-up to Into the Spider-Verse as Miles Morales/Spider-Man (Shameik Moore) has to team up with Gwen Stacy (Hailee Steinfeld) and Peter B. Parker (Jake Johnson), along with a ton of Spider-Man variants, to take on the Spot (Jason Schwartzman).

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is available on digital platforms now.