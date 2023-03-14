San Antonio Spurs star forward Keldon Johnson missed Sunday’s game against the Oklahoma City Thunder due to a foot injury. Unsurprisingly, without arguably their best player, the Spurs ended up losing to the Thunder by a final score of 102-90 behind 21 points from Jalen Williams. So when Paolo Banchero, Markelle Fultz, and the Orlando Magic visit the AT&T Center on Tuesday night to play the Spurs, every Spurs fan under the sun will want to know: Is Keldon Johnson playing tonight vs. the Magic?

Keldon Johnson injury status vs. Magic

The Spurs have Johnson listed as questionable for Tuesday’s showdown due to left foot soreness, per the NBA’s official injury report. In other injury news relevant to the Spurs, rookie Jeremy Sochan (right knee soreness) is also questionable to play for San Antonio.

Johnson, 23, is in his fourth year in the NBA, all as a member of the storied Spurs franchise. He’s averaging 21.6 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 0.7 steals, and 0.2 blocks per game across 57 appearances this season (all starts).

The former Kentucky star is enjoying a career year passing the ball in the 2022-23 campaign — Johnson’s current 2.9 assists average is a personal best by a wide margin.

Don’t expect the Spurs to beat the Magic at home on Tuesday, regardless of if Johnson is in the lineup. After all, the Spurs have struggled to win games at home all season, as they own an 11-23 home record, the third-worst in the NBA. But with regard to the question, Is Keldon Johnson playing tonight vs. the Magic, the answer is maybe.