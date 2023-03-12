Our coverage of today’s NBA games continues with this matchup out West between two young rosters. The Oklahoma City Thunder (32-35) will take on the San Antonio Spurs (17-49) from the AT&T Center. Check out our NBA odds series for our Thunder-Spurs prediction and pick.

The Oklahoma City Thunder are in 12th place in the Western Conference and will be fighting for a play-in spot as the regular season draws to a close. They’ve been able to find some gritty wins following a losing streak and are playing well right now, winning four of their last five games. They’re coming off a dominant win over the Pelicans and will look to continue building momentum on this road trip.

The San Antonio Spurs are 14th in the Western Conference and will look to build chemistry between their young core as the season closes. They’ve actually seen a small spurt of success after going on a massive 16-game losing and have improved their play by going 3-2 in their last five. With a few of their better players back from injury, the Spurs will look to spoil the Thunder’s party.

Here are the Thunder-Spurs NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Thunder-Spurs Odds

Oklahoma City Thunder: -3 (-112)

San Antonio Spurs: +3 (-108)

Over: 237 (-110)

Under: 237 (-110)

How To Watch Thunder vs. Spurs

TV: Bally Sports Southwest

Stream: NBA League Pass, fuboTV

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET/ 4:00 p.m. PT

Why The Thunder Could Cover The Spread

The Thunder had a great road win their last time out as Shai Gilgeous-Alexander notched 35 points and went a perfect 13/13 from the free throw line. He’s proven to be one of those players that can simply take over a game with his relentless driving to the hoop. He continues to get players like Luguentz Dort involved in the offense with his 5.6 APG and has seen huge contributions from sophomore Guard Josh Giddey. They’ll hope to continue their success on the road against a Spurs team they’ve handled in the past. They’ll be without a SGA in this one, however, and will have to look for contributions from their bench players.

The Thunder are 41-25 ATS and have gone 20-11 ATS on the road. They’ll have momentum from their good defensive performance against the Pelicans. Look for the Thunder to be the bigger team inside and have more opportunities for high-percentage shots. Their activity in the passing lanes is bound to cause some turnover for the Spurs, leading to fast breaks and transition buckets for the Thunder.

Why The Spurs Could Cover The Spread

The Spurs have seen a recent run of success by winning back-to-back games. For this team, two consecutive wins is a gift during this year and with the return of Jeremy Sochan and Keldon Johhson to the lineups, they’ve seen some success with their performances. They will both be listed as ‘questionable’ for this matchup, but will hope to suit up after having great games in a huge upset win over the Nuggets last game out. Johnson had 23 points to go along with Sochan’s 19 and saw Doug McDermott go 4-4 from deep on 20 points. They had a lights-out night shooting the ball and will hope to carry it into this game.

The Spurs are 11-22 at home this season but have managed to go 16-17 ATS in those games. If Johnson and Sochan can both suit up, this Spurs team can still be feeling the heat from their last performance. Look for them to shoot the ball early and get their players in a shooting rhythm.

Final Thunder-Spurs Prediction & Pick

This will be an interesting game with the spread being so close. With SGA sitting out, I predict the Spurs will have more momentum as the home team. While the Thunder are more talented and have been the better road team, much of that success has hinged on Gilgeous-Alexander. Let’s go with the Spurs as the home dogs in this one.

Final Thunder-Spurs Prediction & Pick: San Antonio Spurs +3 (-108)