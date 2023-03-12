Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

Duke Basketball is heading back to the NCAA Tournament as the no. 5 seed, and while that is good news for the program, former Blue Devils star and now Orlando Magic rookie Paolo Banchero is confused by the seeding.

Clearly, Banchero thinks Duke basketball should have ended up with a higher seeding than what they’re given. Purdue is the no. 1 seed in the East followed by Marquette, Kansas State and Tennessee.

On Twitter, the Magic rising star shared a tweet seemingly questioning the seeding:

5 seed🤨 — Paolo Banchero🇮🇹 (@Pp_doesit) March 12, 2023

It’s not a surprise why Paolo Banchero thinks Duke should have gotten a higher seeding. The Blue Devils are one of the hottest teams in college basketball right now, entering NCAA Tournament play riding a nine-game winning streak and fresh off an ACC championship against Virginia under first-year head coach Jon Scheyer.

Nonetheless, it’s also easy to see why Duke got the no. 5 seed. Before their late-season surge, the Blue Devils actually had their fair share of struggles this year, highlighted by two shocking defeats to Virginia and Miami last February, as well as a couple of ugly last-second officiating that put a huge question mark on their season.

Injuries to Dariq Whitehead and Dereck Lively at the start of the season, as well as health setbacks to Kyle Filipowski and Jeremy Roach certainly didn’t help the team.

At the end of the day, however, the important thing is Duke is going to the NCAA Tournament. If Paolo Banchero thinks the team should be seeded higher, then that should show with their quality of play once March Madness starts.