The quarterfinals of the Big East tournament continue as St. John's faces Seton Hall. It is time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a St. John ‘s-Seton Hall prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.
St. John's finished the regular season at 19-12 on the year, while finishing 11-9 in conference play. That gave them the fifth seed in the Big East tournament. They did finish the season hot, winning five straight games to finish the season. It included two wins over Georgetown, but also an upset of Crieghton at home, winning y 14.
Meanwhile, Seton Hall finished the regular season at 20-11 on the year, and 13-7 in conference play. They also finished strong, winning five of their last seven games. The only two losses were both on the road, as they fell to Crieghton and UConn. Still, both of those were by 20 or more points. This will also be the third time these two have faced this year. Seton Hall won both of the first two games, winning by 15 at home, and four on the road later in the season.
Here are the college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
College Basketball Odds: St. John's-Seton Hall Odds
St. John's: -4.5 (-102)
Moneyline: -178
Seton Hall: +4.5 (-120)
Moneyline: +146
Over: 143.5 (-110)
Under: 143.5 (-110)
How to Watch St. John's vs. Seton Hall
Time: 2:30 PM ET/ 11:30 AM PT
TV: FS1
TV: FS1
Stream: fuboTV
Why St. John's Will Cover The Spread/Win
St. John's ranks 31st in KenPom's adjusted efficiency rankings this year, sitting 30th on the offensive side and 39th on the defensive side of the adjusted efficiency rankings. St. John's is 51st in the nation in points per game this year, while sitting sixth in field goal attempts per game this year, and 20th in field goals made per game. Daniss Jenkins comes into the game this year with 14.7 points per game. He is shooting 44.7 percent from the field, but his best aspect is his passing. Jenkins leads the team with 5.5 assists per game. Meanwhile, Joel Sorian comes in with 14.1 points per game, while shooting 58.2 percent from the field. Rounding out the top scorers is Jordan Dingle. He comes in with 11.2 points per game this year.
St. John's has been solid in rebounding, sitting 29th in the nation in total rebounds as well this year. They are fifth in the nation in offensive rebounding. This is another area where Soriano has been great. He comes in with 9.4 rebounds per game on the year, with just under four rebounds per game on the offensive side of the ball. He is helped out by Chris Ledlum, who comes away with 6.9 rebounds per game this year, while also scoring 9.5 points per game. Like Soriano, over a third of his rebounds come on the offensive end of the floor.
The St. John's defense sits 131st in points against per game this year. Daniss Jenkins has been solid on defense, with 1.5 steals per game. Meanwhile, Chris Ludlum has 1.4 steals per game while also having 1.1 blocks per game this year. Further, RJ Luis has 1.2 steals per game, while Zuby Ejiofor has 1.1 blocks per game this year.
Why Seton Hall Will Cover The Spread/Win
Seton Hall enters the game ranked 56th in the nation according to KenPom's adjusted efficiency ratings. They are 79 hours in adjusted offensive efficiency while sitting 40th in adjusted defensive efficiency. Seton Hall is 168th in points per game this year. They have been led on offense this year by Kadary Richmond. Richmond comes into the game averaging 16.2 points per game on the year while shooting 44.2 percent. The guard is not a major three-point shooter, hitting just 24.5 percent of his threes on the year, but drives to the basket well, creating his shot. He can also dish the ball, when needed, on the drive. Richmond leads the team with 4.8 assists per game this year.
This leads to solid shooting chances for Al-Amir Dawes and Dre Davis. Dawes comes into the game with 113.8 points per game this year. Further, Dre Davis has 14.9 points per game this year. Davis is also shooting well, hitting 50.4 percent on his shots from the field this year.
Meanwhile, Seton Hall is 60th in the nation in rebounds per game this year. They are 17th in the nation in offensive rebounding rate as well. Jaden Bediako leads the way here. He comes into the game with 7.5 rebounds per game this year. Further, 121 of his 233 rebounds have come on the offensive side of the court. The main defensive rebounder is Kadry Richmond. He has 149 of his 192 rebounds there as he averages 6.6 rebounds per game. Further, Dre Davis has 5.8 rebounds per game, while Dylan Addae-Wusu has 5.4 rebounds per game
On defense, Seton Hall is 90th in the nation in opponent points per game, while sitting 101st in opponent effective field goal percentage. Beiako has been great on defense this year. He comes in with 1.7 blocks per game, while also having .5 steals per game. Further, Kadary Richmond has 2.1 steals per game this year, while Dylan Addae-Wusu comes in with 1.7 steals per game on the season.
Final St. John's-Seton Hall Prediction & Pick
St. John's finished the season covering in three of their last four games but failed to cover this year against Seton Hall. They were the favorite in both games and lost both of them. Seton Hall covered just once in their last four but in four of their last seven. St. John's is the more efficient team overall, but Seton Hall matches up well. They will keep this one close.
Final St. John's-Seton Hall Prediction & Pick: Seton Hall +4.5 (-120)