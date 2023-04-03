Loves writing, video games, and writing about video games. Reviewing games is also something I do. Also living inside the hole that is the critically acclaimed MMORPG Final Fantasy XIV that has a free trial up to level 60 and includes the entirety of A Real-

Valve recently announced that players can potentially lose access to their library of Steam games. That is if they don’t upgrade their operating system soon.

In their post, Valve announced that on January 1, 2024, “Steam will officially stop supporting the Windows 7, Windows 8, and Windows 8.1 operating systems.” They said that once that date passes, the client will no longer run for computers and laptops running said operating system. When that happens, players will no longer be able to open the client, much less access, download, and play their games.

They explained that this is because the client relies on “an embedded version of Google Chrome.” However, because this embedded version of Google Chrome no longer works on older Windows versions, the Steam Client will, in turn, stop working. Not only that, but they mentioned that future versions of the client require various Windows features and security updates, which are only available to Windows 10 and above.

Although the support ends in 2024, Valve is strongly encouraging players to upgrade to the latest Windows operating system. They mentioned various reasons for doing so, such as the fact that security updates and technical support for these operating systems have already ended. This makes older computers and laptops vulnerable to malware that can affect their gameplay experience, as well as potentially steal their Steam account credentials.

To summarize, players who are running Windows 7/8/8.1 on their computers and laptops will no longer be able to open the Steam Client past January 1, 2024. To do so, they must upgrade to Windows 10 above. After upgrading, they can continue enjoying their Steam games library.

