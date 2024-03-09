Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson was limited to just 13 games last season, and missing those four games played a large role in why for the first time since 2019, he was not the Steelers leading receiver at season's end. While it was a hamstring injury that cost him his shot of extending that streak to four consecutive seasons, it could be a trade out of Pittsburgh that prevents him from taking back his crown in 2024.
“The Steelers are open to listening to trade offers on WR Diontae Johnson,” according to a tweet from Dianna Russini of The Athletic. “There is interest from teams around the league as GMs are getting set for free agency.”
Diontae Johnson is heading into the final season of a two-year, $36.1 million extension he signed in August 2022. He has a cap hit of $15.8 million for the 2024 season and is due a $3 million roster bonus on March 16th, which could incentivize the Steelers to make a deal sooner rather than later. Given the Steelers uncertain quarterback situation, maybe the best course of action for Johnson's career would be departing Pittsburgh, because the talent is certainly there.
Since being selected 66th overall by the Steelers in the 2019 NFL Draft — a pick that Pittsburgh got from the Raiders in a deal for troubled former All-Pro receiver Antonio Brown — AJ Brown, DK Metcalf and Terry McLaurin are the only three receivers from the 2019 draft class who have more receiving yards than Johnson. With more consistent quarterback play than he's gotten from Kenny Pickett each of the last two years, there's no telling how high Johnson's ceiling may be.