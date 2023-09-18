Former Pittsburgh Steelers All-Pro wide receiver Antonio Brown posted another message on X about his CTE condition. This time, it was troubling.

Brown, who is 35 years old, made an NSFW post last month about his CTE. He also said he has CTE as a result from a hit by former Steelers teammate James Harrison.

Brown also took a serious hit from former Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Vontaze Burfict with the Steelers.

Brown a chance to redeem his NFL career. He lived with former Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, who was his teammate en route to their Super Bowl LV win.

Antonio Brown later left the team during the 2021 season following a sideline meltdown in which he took his jersey off, threw it in the stands and left the field.

Brown has later been in controversial videos and outbursts on X. He previously owned National Area League team Albany Empire, which included plenty of controversy.

Brown was reported earlier this week to be interested in returning to the Steelers. He last played in 2021 for the Buccaneers.