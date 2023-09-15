After months of being hyped up as an AFC sleeper, the Pittsburgh Steelers were soundly humbled in their season opener. The San Francisco 49ers handed out a thorough beating in Heinz Field, which was statistically the worst one head coach Mike Tomlin ever endured in front of the home crowd.

Making matters worse, the team is going to be without one of its top offensive players in Diontae Johnson for possibly the next few weeks. That means others will need to step up. Steelers fans and fantasy football managers might already have a slight indication of who that will be.

Allen Robinson II, who was acquired in an offseason trade with the Los Angeles Rams, led Pittsburgh in targets, receptions and receiving yards last Sunday (five catches for 64 yards). It stands to reason that the organization will want to maximize its investment. Tomlin's recent praise for Robinson might only reinforce that belief.

“He’s a steady presence man. He’s a professional. He’s highly competitive,” the Super Bowl-winning coach said, per Myles Simmons of NBC Sports. I think all of those things were evident on tape and I don’t think that surprised any of us. And sure, it’s a reasonable expectation that his role might grow due to game circumstances, particularly if you’re down a significant contributor like Diontae.”

The veteran wide receiver has made a name for himself by excelling in less-than-ideal quarterback and offensive situations. Though, his last year with the Chicago Bears and only season with the Los Angeles Rams suggest that the 30-year-old's days as a number one option could be well behind him. Could the Steelers breathe new life into Allen Robinson?

Many fans anticipate a big second-year jump from wideout George Pickens. His rise could buy Tomlin and company some time in Johnson's absence and enable Robinson to work in a complementary role.

Whoever ends up earning more looks on offense must operate with a sense of urgency. All of the preseason faith Pittsburgh inspired is bound to dissipate should the squad fall to 0-2 this Sunday against the Cleveland Browns.