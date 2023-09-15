The Pittsburgh Steelers will be without Dionate Johnson for at least one game, making life harder on Kenny Pickett in his second NFL season. A hamstring injury will prevent Johnson from playing Monday night when the Steelers host the Cleveland Browns. Kenny Pickett expects multiple wide receivers to step up amid Johnson's injury.

“I think it’s by committee,” Pickett told reporters during a press conference, via Pro Football Talk. “Obviously, you know Diontae is a really good player, does so many good things for us, and was really kind of trending in the right way. I thought we had a great offseason and were doing great things in the game.”

Johnson has been the Steelers' leading receiver in each of the last three years. His absence could mean even more targets for George Pickens. Pittsburgh has high hopes for the second-year receiver.

Pickens was limited to 36 yards receiving in the Steelers' Week 1 loss against the San Francisco 49ers. Allen Robinson led Pittsburgh with 64 yards. The veteran has bounced around the league over the last few years.

Calvin Austin could become a bigger part of the offense without Johnson. Austin had six receptions for 37 yards against the 49ers. Austin missed his entire 2022 rookie season with a foot injury.

“He does a great job,” Pickett said of Austin. “He worked so hard, always where I needed him to be, so I think that’s why we have success working together and I’m excited to get back out there on Monday and continue that success.”

None of that will matter if Pickett doesn't play better. The Steelers' quarterback averaged just 5.0 yards per attempt and threw two interceptions in a disappointing 30-7 Week 1 loss.

The Browns are favored on the road against the Steelers in Week 2.