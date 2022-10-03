Pat Freiermuth takes subtle dig at Steelers’ Mitch Trubisky after Kenny Pickett replaces him

The Steelers announced on Monday that rookie Kenny Pickett will take over QB1 duties in Pittsburgh. There were plenty of people who felt as if Pickett should have been the original starter over Mitch Trubisky, but Pittsburgh rolled with the veteran to open the season. Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth shared his thoughts on the Kenny Pickett decision, per Brooke Pryor on Twitter.

“I think with Kenny in there we were able to be the aggressor,” Freiermuth said. “Obviously some mistakes are gonna happen, tipped balls and all that kind of stuff, but we have to continue to work past that and be there for Kenny, especially since he’s a young guy.”

Freiermuth stated that the Steelers were more aggressive with Kenny Picket under center. Mitch Trubisky had thrown for over 650 passing yards to go along with 2 touchdowns through the Steelers’ first 4 games. However, he’d also tossed 2 interceptions and posted a 73.7 QB rating.

Kenny Pickett was a highly-touted QB out of Pitt. The rookie impressed during training camp but was relegated to the backup role despite his strong preseason effort. Mike Tomlin ultimately made the decision to replace Trubisky with Pickett in the middle of the Steelers’ Week 4 loss to the New York Jets.

Kenny Pickett’s first throw went for an interception. But the rookie QB bounced back and finished the game going 10-13 through the air. Pittsburgh wants to give him a chance and see what he can do moving forward. Pickett is considered the Steelers quarterback of the future.