The Pittsburgh Steelers have completely revamped their quarterback room this offseason. Gone are Kenny Pickett, Mason Rudolph, and Mitch Trubisky, with Russell Wilson and Justin Fields having been brought in to replace that trio. Wilson appears set to get the first shot at the starting gig in 2024, and while Fields may be the team's quarterback of the future, it doesn't look like the Steelers are intent on committing to him long-term just yet.
Fields is entering the fourth year of his rookie deal, and he has a $25 million fifth-year option that the Steelers could decide to pick up. However, given the uncertainty surrounding Fields and Pittsburgh's quarterback position as a whole, the team isn't going to fully invest in him just yet, which is why they are expected to decline that option, meaning Fields will not be entering the final year of his contract.
League sources do not expect the Steelers to pick up the $25 million fifth-year option on quarterback Justin Fields, whom the team acquired last month for a conditional 2025 6th-round pick. Fields and Russell Wilson both now will be entering the last year of their contracts. pic.twitter.com/qJWY1djtI7
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 24, 2024
Steelers keeping their options open with Justin Fields
Fields has flashed his potential early in his career, but he's struggled with inconsistency and playing for a dreadful Chicago Bears team early in his career. Fields was solid over 13 games last season (227/370, 2562 YDS, 16 TD, 9 INT, 124 CAR, 657 YDS, 4 TD), but with the number one overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft and a clear shot at landing one of the top quarterback prospects in recent memory in Caleb Williams, the Bears decided to cut ties with Fields and trade him to the Steelers.
Fields is a starting-caliber quarterback in the NFL, but with Wilson slotted in ahead of him for the time being, it has created a bit of confusion surrounding his standing with the team. He could end up being the team's quarterback of the future, but he may have to wait a bit to get his shot with the Steelers.
Paying Fields $25 million for the 2025 campaign when he may not even start in 2024 would obviously be a bit outrageous, so it's not a massive surprise to see Pittsburgh's front office decline this option. The two sides could reconvene and come to terms on an extension in the future at a different price, but Fields isn't going to sign any sort of extension right now with his value sitting at rock bottom.
Much of Fields' future will depend on how Wilson performs under center, assuming he does end up being the team's Week 1 starter. Wilson struggled throughout his two-year tenure with the Denver Broncos, and as he enters his age 36 season, he likely doesn't have much of a long-term future with the Steelers.
Pittsburgh's quarterback room is a bit murky for the time being, and their decision to decline Fields' option isn't going to make things any clearer. The Steelers are trying to keep their options open at the position for the time being, but this move could end up leading to Fields only sticking with the team for one season if he is able to hit the open market next offseason and find a better situation for himself.