The Sun added a key veteran ahead of the 2024 WNBA season.

The Connecticut Sun had a strong 2024 offseason. For a team looking to win a championship, they re-signed two of their key players in DeWanna Bonner and Brionna Jones. They also pulled off a trade for a solid point guard in Moriah Jefferson and added a key veteran in Astou Ndour-Fall. The Sun made another potential key move this week adding veteran point guard Shey Peddy the team announced.

Shey Peddy's contract with the Sun is a training camp contract but it would appear that she has a good shot at making the final roster. The Sun could use a little extra depth at point guard after trading away Natisha Hiedman. Jefferson is probably penciled in as the starting point guard, but after that the backup point guard spot seems up for grabs.

Peddy went undrafted and did not make a WNBA roster until 2019, seven years after she finished her college career. Prior to that, she had a solid pro career overseas. Peddy began her WNBA career with the Washington Mystics where she played for one and half seasons. She's spent the last four seasons with the Phoenix Mercury.

Last season, Peddy suited up in 18 games for the Mercury in a little under 16 minutes per game. She averaged 5.2 points per game, 1.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists with splits of 36.9 percent shooting from the field, 34.8 percent shooting from the three point line and 80 percent shooting from the free throw line.

The Sun were one of the top three teams in the WNBA last season. They made it to the second round of the playoffs before falling to the New York Liberty.