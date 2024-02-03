The Phoenix Mercury and Connecticut Sun reportedly agreed to a trade on Saturday involving Rebecca Allen and Moriah Jefferson.

“The @ConnecticutSun trade the contract of Rebecca Allen via sign-and-trade to the @PhoenixMercury in exchange for the player contract of Moriah Jefferson.”

A number of players have found new homes either through free agency or trades around the WNBA over the past week. The Mercury recently lost star Skylar Diggins-Smith to the Seattle Storm in WNBA free agency. However, they are set to add Allen via this recent trade.

Mercury general manager Nick U'Ren released a statement following the trade, via Jeff Metcalfe on X (formerly Twitter).

“Becca is a multidimensional player, who can impact the game on both ends of the floor with her elite shooting, versatility and length. The veteran leadership and high basketball IQ that she brings will be invaluable to our team.”

Mercury, Sun make intriguing trade

Allen, 31, averaged 6.4 points per game during the 2023 season. She had previously played for the New York Liberty from 2015-2022 before joining the Sun in 2023. And now, after just one season in Connecticut, Allen is set to head to Phoenix and play for the Mercury.

Jefferson, meanwhile, is 29 years old. She made her WNBA debut in 2016 with the San Antonio Stars and has since played for the Las Vegas Aces, Dallas Wings, Minnesota Lynx, and the Mercury.

Jefferson averaged 10.5 points per contest in 2023 with Phoenix. In similar fashion to Allen, though, she will be joining a new team after just one season.