Multi-time all-star and reigning Sixth Player of the Year Brionna Jones officially re-signed with the Connecticut Sun, the team announced today. She will return on a one-year deal after spending the first six years of her career with the Sun.

Connecticut applied the core designation to Jones in order to keep her in the fold in 2023.

“Brionna has played a significant role in the Sun’s success over the past few years,” Connecticut Sun general manager Darius Taylor said in a statement. “We are super excited to have her stay in Connecticut and continue to watch her game flourish as we look to compete for a title this season and beyond.”

Jones has improved every year she has been in the league. She won Most Improved Player in 2021 and has been named an all-star the last two years. However, Jones has had come off the bench over the last few years given the amount of front court depth the Sun have deployed. 2021 MVP Jonquel Jones was traded from Connecticut to the New York Liberty earlier the offseason, opening up a bigger role for Brionna this upcoming season.

Even with a lot of familiar faces returning to the roster, the Sun will look much different in 2023. Long-time head coach/general manager and former Connecticut guard Jasmine Thomas are with the Los Angeles Sparks. Rebecca Allen, Tyasha Harris and the rights to Tiffany Hayes were all acquired via trade. The team also has a new head coach in Stephanie White, whose last WNBA stint was with the Indiana Fever.