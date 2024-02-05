The Sun made a big addition in free agency.

The Connecticut Sun were consistently among the elite teams in the WNBA last season alongside the Las Vegas Aces and New York Liberty. While most people believed the WNBA Finals would come down to the Aces and Liberty, and it did, the Sun put their names in the conversation. With the WNBA Free Agency period underway, the Sun made a key addition with the signing of veteran forward Astou Ndour-Fall over the weekend as per Richard Cohen of Her Hoop Stats.

Source confirms that Astou Ndour-Fall's new deal signed with the Connecticut Sun, a day after her rights were renounced by the Chicago Sky, is one year, protected, for $125,000.#WNBA #WNBAFreeAgency — Richard Cohen (@RichardCohen1) February 3, 2024

Astou Ndour-Fall had not played in the WNBA the last two seasons before signing with the Sun in WNBA Free Agency. The last time she suited up was during the 2021 season when she was a key member of the Chicago Sky's championship team. The No. 16 overall pick in the 2014 WNBA Draft, the Senegal native has also played for the then San Antonio Stars and the Dallas Wings.

As per Cohen, Ndour-Falls' contract is protected for one season at $125,000. During the 2021 season, Ndour-Fall averaged 6.6 points per game and 4.8 rebounds with splits of 39.7 percent shooting from the field, 23.5 percent shooting from the three point line and 94.1 percent shooting from the free throw line.

The six-year veteran, Ndour-Fall has had an extensive overseas career and has played for the Spanish national team. Last season, the Sun finished 27-13 and defeated the Minnesota Lynx in the first round of the playoffs before falling to the Liberty in the second round. They have a solid star trio of Alyssa Thomas, DeWanna Bonner and Brionna Jones although the signing of Ndour-Fall may impact that.