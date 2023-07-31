Coming into the 2023 WNBA season, much of the championship contender talk centered around the Las Vegas Aces and New York Liberty. And rightfully so, both ‘super teams' have some of the best collection of talent in the league. But fans and pundits alike failed to account for the Connecticut Sun. The Sun have one of the best records in the league and have placed themselves in the title contender discussion. A big reason for that is the near career year from All-Star forward DeWanna Bonner. She's been the veteran leader the team needs and is playing as well as she ever has now in her 14th season in the WNBA. This week, DeWanna Bonner became the first player in Sun franchise history to put up back to back 30+ point games as per ESPN.

DeWanna Bonner becomes the first player in Sun franchise history to have back-to-back 30-point games 🌞 pic.twitter.com/R4oPsJjwdY — espnW (@espnW) July 30, 2023

DeWanna Bonner dropped 32 points on Tuesday in the Sun's win against the Dallas Wings. She followed that up with a 31-point performance against the Minnesota Lynx on Sunday. She's been one of the most prolific scorers in the WNBA and that hasn't changed even as she's gotten older.

This season, Bonner has been averaging 18.8 points per game, 5.4 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.2 steals with splits of 42.8 percent shooting from the field, 34.5 percent shooting from the three-point line and 84.7 percent shooting from the free-throw line. She's playing 30.9 minutes per game. Her scoring average is the third highest mark in her career.

Bonner first joined the Sun as a free agent in the 2020 offseason. She had previously spent ten seasons with the Phoenix Mercury where she was part of their 2009 and 2014 championship teams and was a three-time All-Star.