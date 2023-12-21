Despite a lineup of stars, the Phoenix Suns' lack of grit and depth raises eyebrows as they struggle to meet championship expectations.

The Phoenix Suns' season, clouded by unmet expectations and injury woes, is drawing critical attention, with Las Vegas Aces coach Becky Hammon pinpointing a ‘grit factor' issue in the team. Despite having stars like Kevin Durant and Devin Booker, and the addition of Bradley Beal, the Suns' current 14-13 record falls short of their championship aspirations.

Beal's limited playtime due to injuries and a roster lacking depth have been central to the team's struggles. On Tuesday's episode of NBA on ESPN, Hammon, an analyst with the program, labeled the Suns as “soft. The sentiment echoed by Kendrick Perkins, who initiated the discussion about the team's inability to handle physicality following the Suns' 109-104 loss to the Blazers. Hammon stressed the need for Phoenix to demonstrate toughness and resilience on the court.

“I can't put my finger on this team. Something is missing and it has nothing to do with basketball. I don't know their team, those individuals, but there's a grit factor. They have competitive guys, but something I can't put my finger on it… It's not a skill-set problem,” Hammon said. “Alright, get in there and dirty the sheets. Go in there and mix it up. but that could be the grittiness and toughness that I'm talking about. Take a punch, get the frick back up, and go hit somebody.”

The team's roster constraints further complicate matters. With no significant assets left for trade and minimal opportunities for changes through the buyout market, the Suns' hope hinges on Beal's return and the trio's ability to remain injury-free. This reliance is despite the exceptional performances from Durant, averaging 31.0 points, 6.1 rebounds and 5.6 assists, and Booker, with 27.9 points, 5.6 rebounds and 8.2 assists per game.

However, the team's issues extend beyond individual performances. The hiring of coach Frank Vogel hasn't paid off as expected, with no substantial defensive players to build a system around. The offense, too, has floundered in late-game situations, with Booker struggling as the primary playmaker, a role he assumed following Chris Paul's departure.